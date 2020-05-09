Folks living in the Eagle’s Nest subdivision off of Ky. 39 in Pulaski County haven’t been able to go out to many concerts lately because of the COVID-19 crisis.
They haven’t had to, though, as there’s been plenty of inspiring music being made right there at home.
Jeff Snyder, a resident of Eagle’s Nest, has a routine. Every night — literally; since March 13, he’s missed one night, though the show went on without him — Snyder goes out on his front porch, his trusty brass trumpet in hand, and plays a familiar tune: “God Bless America.”
The tune by Irving Berlin dates back to 1918, the era of World War I, and has become a piece of the American fabric ever since — Snyder noted it may be just below the National Anthem in terms of patriotic crowd-pleasers. It was popularized by singer Kate Smith and at many sporting events, including every New York Yankees game after 9/11 at the seventh-inning stretch.
But when the call came in mid-March to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and people such as those at Eagle’s Nest found themselves facing an uncertain future, Snyder decided to do something positive.
“I just stood out on the front step and said, ‘I’m going to play ‘God Bless America,’” he said. “I’d seen things from other cities where really good musicians would play things from out on their balcony. And the trumpet, that will really ring out.”
Of course, Snyder is no slouch as a musician himself. He regularly plays with the Somerset Big Band, an ensemble of local talent which has been heard at venues all over Pulaski County. Like other performers, however, the Somerset Big Band isn’t performing much these days with social distancing restrictions in place, so Snyder, an insurance man, has had to keep his talents closer to home.
The result of his playing on the porch, however, was not all that different from what he might have heard at a full-blown big band concert: applause.
“When I got done playing, I heard someone clapping,” said Snyder. “There were neighbors (listening from) a couple hundred yards away.”
The next day, Snyder came out and played again. People kept showing up to listen. And so it continued. Every day at 7 p.m. sharp. And more and more people would gather — even while minding their social distancing.
“There are people that walk there, people that drive golf carts,” said Elizabeth Hoelscher, Snyder’s next-door neighbor with her husband Blair. “Everyone stays at a six-foot distance away from each other. Any given night, there are about six families out (to hear Snyder), more or less depending on the weather.”
Added Snyder, “Some of my neighbors started putting it up on Facebook. I didn’t want to get too big with it, I didn’t want to have a crowd. Everyone’s split up.”
Even so, “We’ve gotten to known neighbors we didn’t know,” said Snyder of himself and his wife Angie. “Four or five cars stop by, people walking in the evening started strolling by.”
While it’s not quite a full-blown show, those who faithfully shown up over the past couple of months have gotten more for their time than just a regular date with “God Bless America.” Snyder added to the effect by writing “God Bless America” in chalk in the driveway. People are singing along, becoming part of the act. And then there’s the addition of 15-year-old Somerset High School student Lucy McArthur, who brought her violin to play with Snyder and has become a regular part of the presentation — even the one night Snyder missed, McArthur was still outside to keep the music alive.
“She’s very gifted on the violin,” said Snyder. “I knew Lucy played at the Somerset High School football games. We invited her to play, and she does (”God Bless America”) and also does a lot of other pretty classical pieces. Every night, she treats us to something different. ... She can play without the music. She’s so talented, well beyond her years.”
Hoelscher, a fourth-grade reading teacher at Hopkins Elementary School, noted that when Snyder started, amidst the wave of closings and cancelations as a reaction to COVID-19, it was a “scary time” for people in Eagle’s Nest, as well as everywhere else.
“No one knew what to expect,” she said. “It was his way to bring the neighborhood together and find a sense of community and comfort.”
Hoelscher is mom to a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, with another one the way. She loves “the example that it’s set” for them; “My daughter is not aware of everything that’s going on but she got up and started singing ‘God Bless America’ at the top of her little lungs. It’s just a bright spot in a scary time.”
Every night, she said, her husband sets the alarm on his phone at at 6:55 p.m., they go over to hear their neighbor, whom they’ve lived next to for about three years.
Hoelscher was even inspired to put her way with words to use and write a reflection piece on Snyder’s music, called “An Ode to the Trumpet Man.”
“I’ve always found writing to be therapeutic for me,” she said. “I’ve always been drawn to it. It goes hand-in-hand with my profession.”
Snyder said he’s gotten plenty of “great comments” about his music and even though he’s planning on a sort of Memorial Day finale at the Eagle’s Nest Country Club later this month, he is glad to have been able to provide something “uplifting” in a time when his neighbors needed it the most.
“It just gives us a routine, something we can look forward to,” he said. “It’s just a reason to get together and get outside and do something together as a neighborhood. It’s been great.”
