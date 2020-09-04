Imagine having a horse in the Kentucky Derby.
Now, imagine missing the cut for having a horse in the Derby ... by one measly little spot.
That’s the reality lived by Kevin Warner, a Somerset native who spent years in the horse racing industry. In fact, his horse Firespike almost got to run that race against a legend — American Pharoah, the horse that went on to win the coveted Triple Crown in 2015.
“We were one horse away from getting into the Derby,” recalls Warner. “We got all the way to 21 on the Derby list. They take 20.”
Nevertheless, Warner has a great affection for the Kentucky Derby, one of the Bluegrass State’s grandest traditions, and for his time in the game. Warner, a 1984 graduate of Somerset High School, has owned and raised horses that have taken part in over 200 races. He lived in Lexington for 12 years, and owned his own racing stable, Warner Thoroughbreds, but got out out of the business a couple of years ago and returned to this area to work as Vice President of Sales at Trifecta Houseboats.
“I got busy with my professional career again,” said Warner. “I was wanting to focus on it.”
Of course, this Saturday is the long-awaited date of the 2020 Kentucky Derby, as the annual event that draws celebrities from all over the world to Louisville was moved to September from its regular time in May due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. A Labor Day weekend Derby is just one of the numerous changes that will be seen however — most notable will be the lack of fans in the stands, without general admission or the packed infield that are such traditions.
Warner enjoyed “a lot of success” in a business in which that can be hard to come by. His best-performing horse was named Quiet Force; “I claimed him out of a race out in California for $40,000, and had him airshipped to Lexington in 2012,” said Warner.
Quiet Force lived up to his name, winning a Grade 3 stakes race in Chicago, the Arlington Handicap, in 2015. “That then gave us free entry into the Arlington Million Stakes,” said Warner. “That’s the biggest turf race in the U.S. It’s almost like the Derby for turf horses.”
Unfortunately, Quiet Force sustained an injury in training leading up to the race and didn’t finish well. Still, considering how many horses never taste victory, Quiet Force helped Warner experience some of the thrills involved with big-time horse racing. Firespike getting so close to the Derby was just another example.
“At first I didn’t realize how tough it was to get into that position and how fortunate I was to have a horse of that caliber; I was so new to it all,” said Warner. “It was more excruciating (to come so close to the Derby) later than at the time.”
Warner admits that Firespike was not likely going to win the Derby that year anyway — after all, he’d be going up against one of the all-time greats in American Pharoah — but “in a 20-horse field, or 18-horse field, you just never know.”
The Kentucky Derby “is the only American race that has that many horses when you start,” he added. “They’re all bumping and jockeying for position. Coming out of that gate, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Warner loves the Derby atmosphere. He’s had multiple horses run in the undercard races on Derby Day, and said one of the “neatest things” one can do is walk a horse around the track to the paddock. Going out onto the track “is almost like stepping onto the field for the Super Bowl,” said Warner.
The changes Derby followers will see this year “most certainly takes away from” the magic of the event. He said jockeys making the clubhouse turn at Churchill Downs run into a phenomenon that can only be described as a “wall of sound” — the whole crowd is “up on their feet and screaming,” said Warner. “It’s one of the factors that will be missing in this year’s race. The wall of sound will not be there.
“(Jockeys) have seen horses get scared because of the wall of that,” he added. “This will be a very different race just from that standpoint.”
There are a number of other factors at play because of the coronavirus changes as well. Gone will be the “huge crowd of people” and “wall of photographers” as the horses make the turn into the tunnel to go into the paddock. “You don’t have an enormous amount of people elbow-to-elbow in the paddock as (the horses) are getting ready to be saddled.
“Those things have killed many a horse’s chances of winning in the race,” he added. “You will not see the horses get spooked as much.”
Also, running in this year’s Derby are horses that have already been in the Belmont Stakes, held in June — which is usually after the Kentucky Derby in May.
“You’ve had four more months of maturing time — when you’re talking about a two-year-old race horse, that’s a lot,” said Warner. “They have more maturity and more races under their belt. They’ve been in more competitive situations. Some horses have grown more and matured physically more and had four more months of endurance training, so there are lots of factors that have changed because of that four months.”
Then there’s the gate — inside of two gates linked together as usual, there’s a new single-gate system with 20 slots which changes spacing and is “probably actually a good thing,” said Warner.
But not having the roar of a crowd to contend with, with screaming people as the horses come down the first stretch will make for a very different racing environment.
“Everything about the race will be different,” said Warner. “The only constant is that the race is still the greatest race in Kentucky, the greatest race in the thoroughbred industry, and it will still be the same length it always has been. Everything else will be different.”
Might some of those reductions in crowds around the horses, making them less likely to be spooked, turn out to be permanent changes? Warner doubts it.
“Next spring when things return to normal ... it will be a big crowd — who knows, it might be even bigger and better,” said Warner, “because people might appreciate it more.”
Meanwhile, Warner is happy with the serendipity of being with a company with a horse racing-inspired name like Trifecta Houseboats. And Warner is keeping a close eye on this year’s Kentucky Derby — so much so that he was willing to shared the trifecta pick he plans on making for this Saturday.
“It’s the trifecta box with the 15, 16, and 17 horses,” he said. “That’s just from studying, from looking at the horses this year — those are the three I like.”
But Warner’s good wishes are with all the participants this year — “Hopefully they all have a good, clean start and will be in a good position coming out.”
