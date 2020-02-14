The Waitsboro Hills Golf Course will be Horse Soldier Bourbon’s new home.
The announcement was made Friday morning that the owners of Horse Soldier purchased the golf course to make it the site of their new Somerset Distillery.
The property is located on Slate Branch Road, just off of Ky. 914.
Horse Soldier Bourbon founder John Koko said, “We understand both the importance of building a good team and the value of finding a place to call home – for us, this move represents both.”
He continued, “From the mountains of Afghanistan to the rolling hills of Kentucky, there's one thing we’ve seen time and time again – you’re only as good as the company you keep. We look forward to dutifully working with the men and women of Somerset and Pulaski County – not only in the production of our award-winning bourbon, but also in the design and development of a world-class experiential distillery that everyone can be proud of.”
