One of the most special sporting events every year is the Army-Navy football game.
Typically held after the regular season ends for most teams -- although conferences had their championship games last weekend, the game between the two U.S. military service academies will be held this Saturday, December 11, at 3 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ -- the game has been played 121 times, the first meeting back in 1890. It's one of the longest-standing traditions not just in college football but all of American sports, but this year, it has a special resonance for Pulaski County.
That's because Horse Soldier Bourbon is building its distillery here in Somerset, and the men behind the brand will be recognized at this year's game, which takes place 20 years after the fateful events of 9/11.
Horse Soldier’s founders were members of the first U.S. Army Special Forces unit to enter Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. In the weeks following 9/11, this hand-selected detachment of 12 Green Berets from the 5th Special Forces Group — later named the “Horse Soldiers” — entered Afghanistan on horseback. Their clandestine mission marked the first time U.S. troops rode to war on horseback since World War II. The 2018 action war drama film "12 Strong" is based on their story.
"We are both honored and humbled by the selection and recognition of members of Task Force Dagger and America's Response to 9/11 more than 20 years ago for such a wonderful tradition as the annual Army-Navy Game," said Scott Neil, one of those soldiers and currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) of American Freedom Distillery, which produces Horse Soldier Bourbon.
"Members of Horse Soldier Bourbon will speak to the Army Football Team prior to the game about our military experiences operating in small teams in remote locations against incredible odds," he added. "We will also be on the field during the game wearing 'United We Stand' hoodies and ball caps."
Even more: It's been reported that the uniforms Army wears during the game will honor the Special Forces Operational Detachment Alphas (ODAs) of which the Horse Soldiers were a part, as each year features a different custom alternate uniform from the two teams. Army and apparel company Nike worked together to create the unique uniforms that will be worn during the game.
To learn more and see a video about the Special Forces unit with images of the Army football uniforms, visit the website unitedwestand.football online.
The football game will air Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on CBS.
Here in Somerset, the Horse Soldiers are preparing for the next chapter of their already legendary story. In October, the company broke ground on a massive new $200 million project -- not just a state-of-the-art sustainable distillery but also a planned "Horse Soldier" village with dining, shopping, and a rotating program of events, festivals, and concerts, along with community rooms, a chapel, and an event center. And in keeping with the patriotic spirit of the Horse Soldier brand, the property will also house the American Story Center, which welcomes families to share an adventure based on what were listed as the company's core values — integrity, authenticity, and service.
Plans are for the property eventually include an "adventure center," with horseback riding, archery, a ropes course, and more, as well three greenhouses, and an exceptional restaurant experience
Located just off Slate Branch Road, the former Waitsboro Hills golf course will serve as home to Horse Soldier Farms, which will not only serve as an entertainment destination to enhance the already popular Lake Cumberland, but should help get Somerset on Kentucky's famed "Bourbon Trail," one of the state's major tourist attractions.
"We are still working on the final plans for stage one of the buildout in Kentucky," said Neil. "We were so excited to see everyone who turned out for the groundbreaking and now we are hard at work making our dreams a reality."
