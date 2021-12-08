Members of the famed "Horse Soldiers" U.S. Army Special Forces unit -- four of them seen here (from left, John Koko, Mark Nutsch, Bob Pennington, and Scott Neil) as as the founders of Horse Soldier Bourbon at the "Whiskey & War Stories" event held last year at The center for Rural Development -- will be honored at this Saturday's Army-Navy football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, airing on CBS at 3 p.m.