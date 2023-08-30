As the old saying goes, “close only counts in horseshoes,” and if that’s a case then the Kentucky State Horseshoe Tournament and Championships being right here in Somerset is a real ringer.
The tournament is held on Labor Day weekend every year and allows people ranging from seven years old to 95 years old to compete.
This tournament will be the 100th anniversary of Kentucky tournaments. In fact, the tournaments had been going on prior to 100 years ago, but 1923 is just when they started keeping records.
The Second Vice President of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association (NHPA) Laurie Lampkin said she’s pleased Somerset had a turn to host this year because it will give the sport a chance to attract new members.
“A lot of horseshoe tournaments are in city parks and public property, so when COVID hit, it got shut down,” said Lampkin.
Lampkin said that Somerset’s horseshoe scene has undergone significant development thanks to Eugene “Shorty” Brown, who is not only the supplier of horseshoes for Kentucky pitching, but he also has four indoor horseshoe courts on his own property.
Brown is a big believer in horseshoes. Though interest has dwindled, Brown feels like it’s a great way for kids to get outside and get dirty in a nice and clean sport.
“(The Pulaski County group) has been really supportive,” said Lampkin. “We want to give back to them, because we all work together.”
Kentucky itself is a pretty substantial hub from horseshoe pitchers, explained Lampkin. In fact, last year’s world tournament in Lansing, Michigan saw 17 entries from Kentuckians.
Lampkin is very passionate about the sport and blames her husband for “creating this mess.”
“He’s the one who got me started,” she said. “I never even knew it existed.”
When Lampkin was dating her husband, he got her into a local league and she’s been playing ever since (about 20 years).
Still, she and her husband have nothing on the oldest pitcher in Kentucky, 93-year-old Waco resident Johnny Jones. According to Brown and Lampkin, “he’s still pretty tough.”
The tournament will take place Saturday, September 2 at 9 a.m. and Sunday, September 3 at 10 a.m. It will be at Citizens Park located at 104 Hillcrest Avenue in Somerset.
