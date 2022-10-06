Horseshoes is a game almost everyone is familiar with. It’s popularity may have little comparison to Football or Basketball. For St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research facility, horseshoes means donations from the working people of Somerset-Pulaski County.
Somerset resident Eugene “Shorty” Brown loves horseshoes, and on Saturday at his residence in 100 Robbins Rd., at 9 a.m., he and other horseshoe enthusiast will come together to pitch, have fun and also raise money for St. Jude. He explained that the community surrounding horseshoes is what lead him to do the event.
“A friend of mine, she comes a lot of times and she helps us all to keep score, we have scorekeepers,” explained Brown. “Her sister plays along with her niece and so forth. This will be the third year in a row we’ve done a St. Jude Tournament.”
Brown says he and others try to do tournaments at least once a month. Brown himself is an extremely prolific player.
“I just been playing for about 32 years. I really enjoy it. This past year I went to he World Tournament which was held in West Monroe, Louisiana,” says Brown. “I finished third in the world.”
Horseshoes is a relatively simple sport, but to Brown it’s still constantly changing and evolving. While many remember horseshoes being played around metal poles buried in sand, Brown says this is no longer the case.
“Many years ago, people played in the back yard, they played in sand. They would do a lot sliding. Anymore we play what they call ‘blue clay,’” he explained. “It’s more consistent, and when it’s wet down to the proper consistency, they hit and they really do stay in place.”
Horseshoes, while not a universally played sport, is ubiquitous in the public consciousness thanks to its use in an everyday phrase: “close only counts in horseshoes.” According to Brown, it may be time to stop using that phrase.
“It don’t work that way anymore,” says Brown. “It’s got to be within the width of a horseshoe which is approximately 6 inches to count. For one point. A ringer will count three. Two ringers will count six. A ringer and a point will count 4. But if you’re playing with an opponent, I make two ringers, the opponent makes two ringers, that’s what we call ‘four dead’ and no score. Ringers cancel out each other.”
So evidently, a ringer could not even count if your opponent is good enough.
A ringer is the goal of a “pitcher.” They try to hit the pole with the horse shoe, and if the horseshoe clangs around the pole, it makes several noisy “dings” as the horseshoe clatters around the pole.
“The stakes are 40 feet apart,” Brown explained. “Men from 18 to 65 play at 40 feet distance. After they become 65 years of age they are allowed to move up 10 feet and play at 30 feet. All women play at 30 feet. All junior players, girls and boys, play at 30 feet. The cadets, who are under 12 of age play at 20 feet. That’s sort of the way horseshoes is set up.”
While the rules may seem a bit overly meticulous, to Brown, that’s part of the draw.
“It’s a good clean sport,” he says. “You meet a lot of different people. It’s good competition. Eight people in a group, and they are classes to that group depending on their ringer percentage. So, the people who are for instance throwing 80% ringers, and yes some people can do that, they may compete. 80 vs 20, more than likely your 80 is going to win. The lower person, 20, they’re going to keep getting beat every week. and eventually you’re going to quit showing up.”
“The rules keep it more honest and more fair,” he adds.
While Brown admits “you will get dirty. Your hands will get dirty. Sometimes your clothes will get dirty,” in a good-clean sport like horseshoes, not having to worry about dirt on your clothes makes it all the better.
