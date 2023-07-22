Hospice of Lake Cumberland has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.
This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured from the patient and caregiver point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey satisfaction measures.
Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing performance on the Willingness to Recommend question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2022 through March 2023. Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85% of the evaluated questions.
“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We congratulate Hospice of Lake Cumberland on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”
Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Euretha Godby, Executive Director, credits their compassionate and caring staff that are dedicated to serving patients and their families to the best of their abilities. She said, “We have the best staff in the business! Our inter-disciplinary team consists of Nurses, Hospice Aides, Chaplains, Social Workers, Support staff and Volunteers.
“Our team goes above and beyond to make sure our patients receive the best end of life care and make every moment count. We are truly honored to receive this national recognition,” Godby added. “Above all, it is an honor to provide comfort and dignity to our patients.”
