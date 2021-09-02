Local medical officials – from both the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Somerset-Pulaski EMS – are talking about how the rise in COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on their resources and services.
Thursday’s COVID update from the office of Governor Andy Beshear quotes an official from LCRH.
“Without a doubt, cases of COVID-19 have increased significantly in our hospital and our community. Like every other health care facility in Kentucky, Lake Cumberland is operating at the very edge of our capacity,” said Dr. Ted Qualls, emergency medicine physician at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “Our team has been working tirelessly to care for our community, and we ask that the community please be patient and understanding as we work to respond to this surge with all of our available resources. Vaccination is the primary way we will avoid further overwhelming the health care system here at home, in our region and across the state.”
The sentiment was shared by both LCRH Hospitalist Dr. Rainer Oliver and EMS Chief Steven Eubank, who participated in a discussion with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) on Wednesday.
As part of their bi-weekly COVID update, health officials spoke with Eubank and Oliver as well as other medical experts from across the district.
Health Department Executive Director Amy Tomlinson asked Eubank if EMS staff are holding up.
“They are,” he said, “They’re tired. I would encourage the public to get vaccinated.”
Eubank updated the public on the current use of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Task Force, saying that he learned last Thursday that this area would receive one of three teams deployed to Kentucky.
The other two teams are in Louisville and Prestonburg.
These strike teams assist only with inter-facility transfers, meaning the transport of patients from hospital to hospital, or to or from long-term care facilities, Eubank explained. Their purpose is to help free up local EMS crews to continue to work emergency runs, such as those for wrecks or heart events.
Eubank said that the number of EMS runs has increased since the pandemic began.
Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, EMS is conducting “a couple hundred” more runs each month.
“That takes a toll on our staff,” he said.
And he’s noticed a difference between when the pandemic first began to now, he said. Last year, with all the shutdowns, people were avoiding travel and stayed away from public places.
“This year’s been completely different. We have people that are not following recommendations, so it has increased our run volume,” he said.
Eubank also stressed that transferring patients, which local EMS units had to do before the Task Force’s arrival, took an ambulance out of commission for a long time. It’s not just about taking a patient to Lexington or bringing them back, he said.
“Sometimes our crews are out of service for six, seven hours,” he said, and if the transport is for a COVID patient, there are extra decontamination steps the ambulance must take afterward.
Eubank urged the public follow the recommendations of the health department that if they have tested positive for COVID they need to stay home and do what they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
Dr. Oliver also asked the public to get vaccinated and to utilize any resources such as drive-thru testing if they are showing symptoms.
Oliver expressed gratitude for the work of EMS before saying the hospital has seen an influx of patients due to the current wave of COVID.
“The last week or so has been a stretch on our hospital resources,” he said. As of Wednesday, he said LCRH had 25 patients COVID patients, which was 17 percent of their overall patients.
“Those numbers don’t include the patients we have in the ER,” he said, stating that the emergency department is helping to take care of COVID patients as well.
“I think probably the most striking statistic that we continue to see is that of these patients that are being hospitalized with severe disease, nearly 90 percent are unvaccinated,” he said.
Tomlinson said the health department has seen a nearly-record month during August – it missed having the most number of COVID cases by around 50.
She showed a chart that detailed the rise of COVID cases with the introduction of the delta variant. That chart showed that for Pulaski alone, there were a total of 318 reported cases of COVID-19. That decreased in June to 107, then picked up in July, where Pulaski had 464 reported cases.
For August, Pulaski had 1,274 cases.
