Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has shown improvements in the latest report from a nonprofit group that grades hospitals for patient safety.
The Leapfrog Group, based in Washington, D.C., rated more than 2,900 general acute-care hospitals, the most ever. Most of Kentucky's 126 hospitals were not rated, but those that were have most of the state's hospital beds.
Most of the 59 Kentucky hospitals graded scored a C, but LCRH was one of 17 to earn a B — up from C in the prior report.
"We are encouraged by this mark as it reveals our ongoing commitment to quality and patient safety," LCRH Chief Executive Officer Robert Parker said, "and reflects our diligence over the last several years in implementing a number of initiatives directly aimed at enhancing the quality of care which we provide."
Parker continued that those initiatives include improving communications between team members with LCRH's “Foundational Five” (briefs, debriefs, huddles, bedside shift report, executive leadership rounding). He added that the hospital has also focused on "Gemba" rounds (based on a Japanese concept of where work is actually done) as well as use of the latest technologies and evidence-based protocols.
"Lake Cumberland has solid plans in place to improve upon this B and move to the next level in the coming months," Parker said. "With the help of our tremendous team of physicians, nurses, and staff, we have implemented these leading practices and made them our norm, which has significantly enhanced our ability to deliver quality care and ensure the safety of all who enter our facility. We look forward to further strengthening these practices in the coming year with the implementation of even more safety measures and protocols, the addition of new physicians, and new technologies, which will continue to help us promote a culture of safety."
The twice-yearly report uses data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Leapfrog's own survey, and other supplemental data sources. Hospitals are only graded if they have submitted adequate data for evaluation, according to the group.
The grades are based on more than 30 performance measures of patient safety that indicate how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog website offers an easy-to-read, color-coded scale that indicates how the hospital is performing for each measure.
According to the site, LCRH scored well in low instances of blood and urinary tract infections as well as surgical site infections; objects left inside patients' bodies; surgical wounds splitting open; blood leakage; kidney injury after surgery; patient falls; collapsed lungs; blood clots; and air/gas bubbles in blood. The hospital was also lauded for medication administering, handwashing, and staff working together to prevent errors.
"The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients," Parker said. "The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. While we value these public ranking systems, it is also essential to remember that each uses different methodology and data collection periods."
For more information about the Hospital Safety Grade, including details on individual hospital grades and state rankings, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
