Courtesy of information compiled by Wynona Padgett, the following is a list of holiday season events going on around Pulaski County this month.
Padgett noted that new events are still be added to the list, and can be viewed at her “Nona’s News & Views” page on Facebook. Events lasting for several days are listed first, followed by individual daily events and activities.
Now through December 2:
• Be The Village Kinship Family Christmas Assistance — kinship families ONLY may apply for help with Christmas gifts for the children in their care, details on Be The Village’s Facebook page
• United Way of South Central Kentucky’s Cyber Monday/Giving Tuesday 2 Annual Online Auction — Ford Brothers website; bids accepted from 8 a.m. on November 28 through December 2 at 5 p.m.
Now through December 10:
• Living Bread Soup Kitchen’s Christmas Toy Drive — NEW toys may be dropped off at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 512 Ogden Street in Somerset on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. or Southern Dental Group at 152 Parker’s Mill Road in Somerset during regular business hours; toys are for newborns to age 17.
Now through December 12:
• Somerset Junior Woman’s Club’s “Operation Angel Care” — names of over 1150 Pulaski County children are available to pick up at all five Don Franklin Dealerships in Somerset, Commonwealth Journal, Paul’s Discount, Courtyard by Marriott, The Creek Church, Bodean’s Tattoos, Hendrickson, Mego’s Wonderland of Art at The Makers Mill, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, Red Letter Studio, Rise & Smile Family Dentistry & Aesthetics, Science Hill Drug, The Pink Bee, TJ Maxx, and Vapor Pit; return gifts for children by December 12 at noon; monetary donations can be taken to any Citizens National Bank location for SJWC Operation Angel Care
• Be The Village’s Christmas to a Teen in Foster Care — Chick-fil-A at 2400 South Highway 27 in Somerset; buy gift cards from Sephora, Game Stop, Amazon, Rack Room Shoes, Baxter’s Coffee, Chick-fil-A, it other fast food restaurants; take gift cards to Chick-fil-A by December 12 and receive a free cookie with donation
Now through December 14:
• Comfort Keepers & Lifeline Health Care of Pulaski “Senior Santa Tree” — Belk entrance inside Somerset Mall at 4150 South Highway 27 in Somerset; get the name of a senior citizen, buy a gift, and then return the gift to either Monticello Banking location in Somerset by December 14.
Now through December 15:
• Toy Drive — Walmart at 177 Washington Drive in Somerset; donate unwrapped toys for children of all ages to distribute to children impacted by the flood in Eastern Kentucky; donate by December 15.
Now through December 19:
• Boy Scout Troop 79’s Toys for Tots Drive — First Christian Church at 1115 Highway 39 in Somerset; drop off toys or monetary donations on Monday nights between 7pm and 8:30 p.m. or at the church during their regular business hours; families in need can leave their name & number at 502-233-1279
Now through December 23:
• Bear Wallow Country Christmas — 1225 Piney Grove Road in Nancy; Fridays & Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. through the 17; Monday the 19 through Friday the 23 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; $18.95 at gate; $14.95 in advance online.
Now through December 24:
• Somerset Santa & Christmas Character Photos by Angela Vaught — Somerset Mall at 4150 South Highway 27 in Somerset; various times and dates for Santa, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, The Grinch, and Olaf; various prices
Now through December 25:
• All Christmas Music — airing on WYKY-FM Somerset 106.1; 24/7
• Heffelfinger Tree Farm — 380 Colo-Grade Road in Somerset; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open Friday, Saturday, & Sunday through December 25 (or until they run out of trees).
Now through December 31:
• Burnside Tourism’s “CHRISTMAS ISLAND” — General Burnside Island State Park at 8801 South Highway 27 in Burnside; Monday through Thursday 6pm to 9pm, Friday through Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; $20 per vehicle with up to 8 passengers and $35 per vehicle with 9 to 15 passengers Monday through Thursday, $25 per per vehicle with up to 8 passengers and $40 per vehicle with 9 to 15 passengers Friday through Sunday; 78 light displays, Vendor Village, and the REAL Santa.
• 7th Annual Socks 4 Troops & Veterans — Shoe Sensation in Somerset Mall at 4150 South Highway 27 in Somerset; socks may be donated or purchased at Shoe Sensation and will be given to AmVets Post 125 in Somerset
December 1:
• Santa Mailbox — Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department at 15 Haynes Knob Road, Somerset; kids can drop off letters to Santa with their name, age, and address (goes through the 16th).
• Skating on the Square — Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset; Monday through Friday 5pm to 9pm; Saturday & Sunday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; $5 for adults and $3 for kids; proceeds benefit local charities (goes through December 31),
• Lights in the Park — Eubank Park at 302-406 KY 70 in Eubank; 24/7; free (goes through December 31).
December 2
• Cookies with Santa — Century 21 Advantage Realty at 3765 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; free photo with Santa and cookies
• The Nutcracker presented bright Pep & Pizzazz — Somerset High School at 301 College Street in Somerset; 6:30pm; $12
December 2 and 3:
• From The Vine Produce’s Moonlight & Mistletoe Christmas Vendors Event — 610 Waddle Street in Ferguson; 1 p.m. to p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; free admission; live music, food, 20+ craft vendors, and Santa
December 3:
• City of Burnside Christmas Parade — line up at Burnside Fire Department at 114 East French Avenue in Burnside at 10 a.m., parade begins at 10 a.m; free entry; theme is “Run, Run Rudolph.”
• SJWC Christmas Around The World with EF Foreign Exchange Students — Pulaski County Public Library at 304 South Main Street in Somerset; 10 a.m.; free; samples of sweets.
• Pictures with Santa — Paul’s Discount at 1616 Highway 2227 in Somerset; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; digital copies for $9.99, prints can be ordered for $14.99 and picked up the next week.
• Santa Photos — Kroger Marketplace at 50 Stonegate Center in Somerset; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Holiday Market — The Makers Mill at 402 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; lots of art, crafts, and vintage items
• Pulaski County Public Library Children’s Book Walk — downtown Somerset; 12:30 p.m. at Cumberland Security Bank; 1 p.m. at The Law Office of Jeremy A. Bartley; 1:30 p.m. at Hemisphere Limited/Midland Farms; 2 p.m. at Commonwealth Journal; 2:30 p.m. at The Virginia; 3 p.m. at Be You Boutique; 3:30 p.m. Citizens National Bank; free.
• Boutique Holiday Hop — In Somerset at Be You Boutique at 305 E Mt Vernon Street; Gra C’s Boutique at 422 Ogden Street; Persnickity Jane at 15 Centre Street; Really Roxie at 3311 S Hwy 27; Sassy Southern Outfitters at 2007 S U.S. 27; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tiki’s Winter Wonderland Opening Day — SomerSplash Waterpark at 1030 Highway 2227 in Somerset; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; ice skating, concessions, gifts and crafts shops, Christmas lights.
• Somerset 106 Christmas Vendor Village — Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset; 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade — line up begins at Meece Middle School at 210 Barnett Street in Somerset at 3 p.m., parade begins at 5 p.m.; theme is “The Polar Express.”
• Eubank Fire Department’s Fill the Fire Truck — Cash Express at 1044 South Highway 27 in Somerset; all day; donate new unbroken toys.
• Krampus Is Coming — Paranormal Riadtripper’s Nightmare Gallery at 468 B Oak Hill Road in Somerset; 2 p.m to 6 p.m.; free.
• Laugh Out Loud Christmas Tour — Potters Place Church at 5370 Highway 914 in Somerset; 7 p.m
• Woodstock Community Center December Auction — 13215 Highway 39 in Somerset; 7 p.m.
December 4:
• Hanging of the Greens — Beacon Hill Baptist Church at 4705 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 10:30 a.m.
• Children’s Christmas Program — Science Hill Church of the Nazarene at 600 Stanford Street in Science Hill; 10:30am
• 2nd Annual Jingle Ball — The Center for Rural Development at 2292 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 12pm to 5pm; free admission; lots of vendors, photos with Santa; Christmas Bingo; The Grinch; first 50 in the door get a free swag bag
• The Nutcracker presented bright Pep & Puzzazz — Somerset High School at 301 College Street in Somerset; 3pm; $12
• Children’s Choir Christmas Musical — First Baptist Church at 128 North Main Street in Somerset; 6pm
December 6:
• 13th Annual Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Auction — The Center for Rural Development at 2292 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 12pm; LOTS of items in the live auction and in the silent auction onsite, lots of items in the online auction with more details available soon; benefits local high school scholarships to SCC.
• Santa Blue with Photos by Angela Vaught — Somerset Mall at 4150 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 4pm to 7pm, various prices, this is the ONLY Santa Blue session.
December 7-8:
• Christmas Shopping Days — God’s Helping Hands at 1233 Pine Hill Road in Somerset; 9am to 2pm; $5 donation for ONE 32-gallon bag for one hour; no children permitted.
December 7-9
• Pictures with Santa — Autoland at 4526 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; free.
December 8:
• Mixing with MJ’s Christmas Cookie Decorating Class — John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center at 107 North Main Street in Somerset; 5:30pm; $35 per person; space is limited so RSVP in advance
• Be The Village Pajama Party — Suits-Us Farm at 4291 West Highway 80 in Somerset; 6pm to 8pm; free party for foster, adoptive, & kinship families ONLY; movie, snacks, crafts, games, & photos, registration required at link on Be The Village’s Facebook page
• Holiday Decorations The Cheap & Easy Way — Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Office at 28 Parkway Drive in Somerset; 6pm; learn about native weeds & garden plants that make decor; register through their Facebook post
• Southwestern High School/Southern Middle School Band Christmas Concert — Southwestern High School Gym at 1765 WTLO Road in Somerset; 6:30pm
December 8-9:
—Flashback Theater Co.’s “Miracle on 34th Street” presented by SPEDA — The Virginia at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 7:30pm; adults $18 advance & $20 door, students $12 advance & $15 door
December 9-10:
• Eubank Fire Department’s Christmas Cabin — Eubank Park at 302-406 KY Highway 70 in Eubank; 5pm to 9pm; free toys for ages 10 & under, Santa & other characters, light displays, refreshments, Santa letter writing station; wheelchair accessible, all activities free
December 10:
• Eubank Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa — Firehouse at 375 Bulldog Street in Eubank; 8am to 11am; free
• Lake Cumberland Farmers Market Holiday Expo — 401 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 9am to 1pm; lots of homemade and handmade items
• Christmas at Valley Farm — Valley Farm Equipment at 8160 North Highway 27 in Science Hill; 9am to 2pm; free photo with Santa & Mrs. Clause or The Grinch & Baby Grinch; free treats, special gifts from Santa
• Pictures with Santa — Paul’s Discount at 1616 Highway 2227 in Somerset; 10am to 1pm; digital copies for $9.99, prints can be ordered for $14.99 and picked up the next week
• 8th Annual CHRISTmas Event — Good Samaritan Thrift Store at 6320 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 10am to 1pm; Santa will read from the Bible; food, gifts and prizes
• Haney’s Christmas Homecoming Brunch — Haney’s Appledale Farm at 8350 West Highway 80 in Nancy; 11am (sold out), 12pm, 1pm, 2pm; $19.95 per person on ticket link on Facebook event
• PFLAG Somerset’s Holigay Celebration — Mellow Mushroom at 2520 Monticello Street in Somerset; 12pm; space is limited so RSVP through Facebook event; guests may purchase food and drinks
• Krampus Visit — Jonas & Company’s Blackeyed Sundays Tattoos in the Oak Hill Plaza at 1340 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 1pm to 6pm; photos with Krampus
• Eubank Christmas Parade — Old Stave Mill on Highway 1247 in Eubank; line up at 2pm; parade begins at 3pm; free entry
• Santa & Elsa Photo Packages with Kayla Rider Photography — The Magnolia of Somerset at 90 Southport Drive in Somerset; Elsa from 2pm to 4pm, Santa from 6pm to 8pm; packages start at $15; hot chocolate & cookies
• “The Gift of Christmas” Musical — Science Hill Church of the Nazarene at 600 Stanford Street in Science Hill; 6:30pm
December 10 & 11
• Journey to Bethlehem — First Baptist Church of Bronston at 401 Highway 790 in Bronston; 6pm to 8pm; experience a walk through the streets of Bethlehem
December 11:
• Somerset Varsity Cheerleading “Pictures with the Grinch” — Somerset High School at 301 College Street in Somerset; 10am to 6pm; $10, photographer Charlie Crawford
• Pre-K Nativity — Beacon Hill Baptist Church at 4705 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 10:30am
• Christmas Grief Seminar — Community Room at First Christian Church at 1115 Highway 39 in Somerset; 2pm to 4pm; registration begins 15 minutes prior to the seminar; free childcare is available with prior notification; $10 and scholarships are also available.
• “The Gift of Christmas” Musical — Science Hill Church of the Nazarene at 600 Stanford Street in Science Hill; 10:30am
• Flashback Theater Co.’s “Miracle on 34th Street” presenter by SPEDA — The Virginia at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 2:30pm; adults $18 advance & $20 door, students $12 advance & $15 door
• Meet Me at the Manger Kids’ Christmas Program — Beacon Hill Baptist Church at 4705 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 6pm
•Christmas with Mark Lowery — First Baptist Church at 128 North Main Street in Somerset; 6pm
December 12:
• Somerset Jumper Band’s Winter Showcase — Somerset High School at 301 College Street in Somerset; 6:30pm; performances by 5th, 6th and 7th $ 8th grade bands, SHS Concert Bands, and Jumper Jazz Band; $5 adults, $3 for non-performing students, and free for children under 5 and Somerset Schools’ staff and faculty
• Pulaski County High School and Northern Middle School Winter Concert — Northern Middle School Gym at 650 Oak Leaf Lane in Somerset; 6:30pm
• 2nd Annual Christmas at the Farm with Heidi & Ryan — Suits-Us Farm at 4291 West Highway 80 in Somerset; 7pm; $12 and free for children ages 12 & under
December 13:
• Last day to enter Eubank Fire Department’s Home Outdoor Decoration Competition — must live in Eubank Fire District; winners will be announced December 16th
• RISE Women’s Leadership Series Holiday Event — The Makers Mill at 402 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 5pm to 8pm; free for woman but space is limited, must RSVP by contacting the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce
December 14-15:
Christmas Shopping Days — God’s Helping Hands at 1233 Pine Hill Road in Somerset; 9am to 2pm; $5 donation for ONE 32-gallon bag for one hour; no children permitted
December 15:
• Mixing with MJ’s Christmas Cake Decorating Class Workshop — John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center at 107 North Main Street in Somerset; 5:30pm; $35 per person; space is limited so RSVP in advance
December 15-17:
• Flashback Theater Co.’s “Miracle on 34th Street” presenter by SPEDA — The Virginia at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 7:30pm; adults $18 advance & $20 door, students $12 advance & $15 door
December 16:
• Pep & Pizzazz’s Gymnastics & Ninja Christmas Show — Eubank Elementary School at 285 West Highway 70 in Eubank; 6pm; $5 at the door
• SJWC Christmas Gathering & Christmas Auction — Thee Parsonage Venue & Suites at 301 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 6pm; open to current and former SJWC members and guests; potluck finger foods; each guest is asked to bring a handmade or homemade item to auction
• December 17:
• Pictures with Santa — Paul’s Discount at 1616 Highway 2227 in Somerset; 10am to 1pm; digital copies for $9.99, prints can be ordered for $14.99 and picked up the next week
• Wreaths Across America — Mill Springs National Cemetery at 9044 KY-80 in Nancy; 12pm; American Legion Post 38 and volunteers will be placing wreaths at our heroes’ graves
• Christmas Extravaganza with Santa & The Grinch — Bailey Kate Boutique in the Tradewind ay 370 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 11am to 6pm; vendors & shopping
• Krampus Visit — Jonas & Company’s Blackeyed Sundays Tattoos in the Oak Hill Plaza at 1340 South Highway 27 in Somerset; 1pm to 6pm; photos with Krampus
• 5th Annual Christmas Extravaganza & Walk Through Bethlehem — Barnesburg Baptist Church at 1200 Barnesburg Road in Somerset; 3pm to 7pm; giveaway of bikes, toys, clothing, household items, & more;
• Eubank Fire Department’s Special Needs Christmas Cabin — Eubank Park on Highway 70 in Eubank; 5pm to 8pm; everyone will receive a gift regardless of age; wheelchair accessible; all activities free
• Holigay Extravaganza — Jarfly Brewing Company at 103 West Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset; 8pm; $5 cover charge; wear pjs or ugly Christmas sweaters
• Balltrip Voice Studio’s “Gift of Christmas Recital” — more details TBA
December 18:
• UNITY Praise Band Christmas Special with Live Choir — First Baptist Church of Bronston at 402 Highway 790 in Bronston; 11am
• Contemporary Christmas — First Baptist Church at 128 North Main Street in Somerset; 6 p.m.
December 19:
• Chick-fil-A presents “Santa’s Pajama Jam” — The Virginia at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street; 6pm to 8pm; singing and dancing with Santa Cate; VIP photography by Soulful Studios; special appearances by Frosty the Snowman and Elf on the Shelf; tickets are $13 to $25 on Eventbrite
December 24:
• Candlelight Service — First Baptist Church at 128 North Main Street in Somerset; 4 p.m.
December 31:
• Light Up 2023 Bash — Downtown Somerset; 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
