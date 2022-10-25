The Health Occupations Today (HOT) Expo made its return to the Kentucky Center for Rural Development and invited high school’s from all over the region. The expo was hosted by Southern Kentucky Area Health Education Center (AHEC).
According to the AHEC website, “The Southern Kentucky Area Health Education Center’s mission is to improve our communities by transforming health and healthcare through education. We do this by connecting students to health careers, health professionals to communities, and communities to better health.”
Starting back in 2000, the expo this year boasted 165 exhibits from CPR demonstrations, to Veterinary expositions, to gigantic inflatable lungs and colons to demonstrate the body’s reaction to diseases.
Not only that, but two full-sized helicopters touched down on the front lawn and allowed the 1,160 high school students in attendance to try on the helmets and channel their inner Lt. Maverick.
“And this button right here is how you’ll fire the missiles,” one of the pilots joked as a girl climbed into the cockpit of the white and blue rescue chopper.
The expo took place Friday morning, on a day that falls between Fall Break and Winter Break—a “sweet spot” for teachers and students.
The trio of women from AHEC who had positioned in front of the showroom were excited to tell the Commonwealth Journal of all that was offered.
“It gives students a chance see careers they haven’t really thought about,” said Special Projects Coordinator of AHEC Shawnee Eckert. “When people think about health careers, they automatically think what? Doctors. Nurses… it gives them an opportunity to see what else is out there.”
Center Director of AHEC Kelly Owens jumped into the interview to add to Eckert’s statements.
“People just think about bedside nursing,” she said. “They see different possibilities [here] that may show them a different path.”
“As well as they see how something really [is],” added Outreach Education Coordinator of AHEC Anna Jones. “You don’t know what something looks like until you actually see it. They’re in there [the center showcase floor] showing actual demonstrations and stuff.”
“Hands on,” Owens added.
“Sometimes you see that demonstration, and [the students] think ‘Oh I want to do that,’” Jones continued.
“It’s fun,” Owens added. “You also get exposed to different colleges and Universities and the programs they offer. Some may say ‘I’ll go to EKU, because that’s where my mom went’ or what have you, but they may find a program closer to home, maybe they didn’t know about the community college two-year associate degree program.”
Eckert added more programs that students might not first think about, “They get to find out about those. Then they may not think about radiology, they may not think about ultrasound tech, they may not think about registered therapist…”
Jones added, “No, you got specialist too. It used to be just nursing, doctors… you just worked in the hospital. Now you, let’s say, originally wanted to go into respiratory but instead [you] went into sonography. You’ve got branches of different things to choose from.”
The three women were obviously passionate about the medical field, and with good reason. Above all, they celebrated the next generation they helping bring up and the countless lives they would go on to save.
To find out more about Southern Kentucky AHEC, go to https://www.facebook.com/SOKYAHEC.
