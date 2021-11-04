House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., center, is joined from left by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Bobby Scott, D-Va., and House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., as the House Rules Committee begins work on President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda, the Build Back Better Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)