As the number of Pulaskians in transition of living conditions continues to be a problem, many of these citizens’ only option is to request government assistance, but according to the Housing Authority of Somerset, assistance is a long way away.
The Housing Authority provides and promotes affordable and quality housing for low income families in a safe and caring environment. The program is need-based and is operated by the board of directors. The board is appointed by the city and the mayor is required to be a board member.
While not technically under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Housing Authority of Somerset is subject to regulations and recommendations given by HUD.
“They do guide us and they do have specific policies that we have to follow,” says Executive Director of Somerset Housing Authority Andy Roberds. “But they’re not what you would say a body standing over us guiding us minute-by-minute.”
The Continuum of Care (CoC) is a program dedicated to the ending of homelessness. Regionally and locally operating out of many locations across the United States, CoC conducts surveys of the number of homeless. However, they do not work their way to Pulaski County. Even if they did, Roberds questions the validity of their results.
“The CoC does a count. It’s a one-day count … They count one specific day the homeless they can locate. So I feel like, to get an accurate figure, it should be done within a period of days,” said Roberds. “I think there could be a more accurate figure obtained in that way.”
Inflation is another factor worsening the homeless situation. According to www.census.gov, average annual income for Pulaskians is around $22,000 and average monthly rent falls between $600 and $800. Many individuals can barely make ends meet.
The exact number of homeless people in Pulaski County is difficult to quantify and depends on the definition of “homeless.” The state defines a homeless person as anyone with no permanent housing. Individuals who work directly with the homeless have given estimates from 150 to 250 people. Roberds puts the estimate as high as 700.
The Housing Authority operates 215 units. Around 27 units are old and outdated. These units are currently empty for renovation and updating. Every remaining unit is full and likely won’t see an opening any time soon. The waitlist to get into housing can be as high as 18 months.
Roberds says the waitlist nearly doubles the number of total units. A housing solution, according to Roberds, will have to come from above.
“My [solution] would provide funding to the Housing Authority through HUD or other sources to increase the number of our available units,” said Roberds. “The ‘magic wand’ from the housing side is more housing.”
Roberds says that the Over My Head homeless shelter, which closed last year, needs to be quickly replaced with another shelter that can “provide a stepping stone” to unhoused individuals to be housed as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.