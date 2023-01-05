A Somerset man has pleaded guilty in federal court on drug charges.
Troy Huff, 40, submitted a plea agreement Tuesday in his case. He is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine), Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Huff’s plea agreement states that he will plead guilty to counts one and two, the drug charge and the first gun possession charge. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss count three, the Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge.
In the agreement Huff admits that in September 2021, in Wayne County, a search of Huff’s vehicle conducted by law enforcement found more than 50 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of fentanyl, 100 tablets containing fentanyl and 1,113 grams of methamphetamine.
He also admits that he “regularly engaged in the distribution of controlled substances and intended to distribute these controlled substances found in his vehicle.”
If the plea agreement is accept, Huff is facing between 15 years and life in prison for the drug charge and between five years and life for the firearms charge.
Huff’s sentencing date has not yet been set.
