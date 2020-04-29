Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck confirmed on Wednesday that skeletal remains were discovered in the Garland Bend area Tuesday night.
But the Pulaski investigation had nothing to do with a Wayne County search on Wednesday involving the disappearance of a Richmond woman.
A Lexington media outlet linked the two investigations on Wednesday, but that report was inaccurate.
"It was a total coincidence," said Speck. "We were not in Wayne County."
Lt. Bobby Jones and Lt. Daryl Kegley responded to a call on Tuesday evening that several people had come across what they thought were human remains in a wooded area off South U.S. 27, about 3 miles from the McCreary County line. The caller said they were hunting dry land fish (mushrooms) when they discovered the remains.
When Jones and Kegley determined the remains were human, the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office was then summoned to the scene as well as other members of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office’s Criminal Investigation Division.
"I went with detectives down there and we confirmed human skeletal remains had indeed been discovered," Speck said. "We also found some items of clothing that could indicate the remains might be that of a female."
"We collected evidence until about 1 a.m., and then came back (on Wednesday) when we had some daylight to look around some more," Speck added.
During the course of the initial investigation, Speck contacted the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to gather information about possible missing persons in the area.
"We don't have a missing person from Pulaski that might fit this time frame," Speck said. "When we called Wayne County, they didn't either — but they informed me that Richmond Police were executing a search warrant near Conley Bottom regarding a missing person."
Last Friday, Richmond Police arrested Glenn Jackson, 39, and charged him with the murder of his wife, Ella, 48, who had gone missing last October. Ella Jackson disappeared, leaving a 5-year-old son, her car and cell phone behind.
Glenn Jackson was arrested after “a significant amount of blood” was located in the trunk of his car. Richmond police say the blood belonged to Ella Jackson.
“It is a reasonable inference that Ella is no longer alive, that she met her death through criminal means at her residence on Oct. 20, 2019, and (Glenn Jackson) intentionally caused the death of his wife,” the arrest citation reads.
Ella Jackson's body, however, has not been located. Law enforcement officials from Wayne and Madison counties were searching property belonging to the Jacksons on Wednesday. Neighbors referred to the property as a "vacation home" on Ray's Lane near Conley Bottom.
While Speck said there is no immediate indication the skeletal remains discovered in Pulaski County are that of Ella Jackson, the possibility cannot be ruled out, either.
"Obviously we don't have an identification yet — and it's really hard to tell how long (the remains) had been out there," Speck said. "We hope to know more in a few days. The remains are with the state medical examiner and we will use dental records from many missing persons in an attempt to I.D. the remains.
"I'm sure they will check to see if (Ella Jackson) could be a match," Speck added. "It's just too early to speculate about the identity."
Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police with the Richmond Police Department, told the Richmond Register that if the remains did not prove to be that of Ella Jackson, the search for her body would continue.
"It is confusing," Richardson said. "...Could those remains belong to Mrs. Jackson? Yes, they could, but we won't know until additional testing confirms that. The remains they found could also turn out to not be her ... "
Pulaski County Sheriff's Detectives were assisted at the scene by the Tateville Fire Department.
The investigation is ongoing by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.
If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office web page at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
