Just like there are animals looking for a good home, there are items looking for homes that can be bought this weekend at the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society– and buying those items can help a dog, cat or other pet.
The Humane Society is holding an indoor yard sale today (Friday) and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will be held at the Humane Society’s building, located at 179 Chris Way, off of Ky. 914.
Volunteer Marguerite Arnold said the sale is a great way to look for gifts for the Christmas season while helping out animals in need.
“I just think that people will find some unusual items that, if not for themselves, being that it is the greatest gift-giving time of the year, maybe they’ll find that special something for a family member,” she said.
The sale, while marketed as a yard sale, has been laid out more like an antique mall, she said.
There’s a section for Christmas decorations, one for costume jewelry, one for a group of elephant-themed items and, of course, a section dedicated to dog and cat equipment.
Among the items, “Some are genuine antiques, and some are unusual pieces,” she said. Some even come from crafters who made items specifically for the organization to sell.
All of the items have been donated to the organization, and all have been stored at the building.
Arnold said that the Humane Society has been doing online auctions and the odd in-person sale for the past couple of years, but as with all things in the time of COVID, it was difficult to drum up business.
With Christmas coming up – and with some of their items being Christmas-themed – Arnold said Humane Society Volunteer Candice Girkey got the idea to hold a sale now.
“Every penny we make will go directly to vet bills, because there’s so huge at the moment,” Arnold said.
She added, “Because our building doesn’t have a great deal of parking, people are welcome to park across the street at the UPG (United Propane Gas) company, because they won’t be open.”
