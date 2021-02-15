The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is reminding animal owners of the best ways to care for and protect their animals during this week’s winter weather.
Even if animals are used to outdoor temperatures, with the combination of cold, icy conditions and potential for wind, many animals may need extra shelter or help during the next few days.
Marguerite Arnold and Lisa Schultz, volunteers with the local Humane Society, got the word out this week on the best practices for caring for outdoor pets during the icy conditions by giving out information from Kentucky Animal Action and national animal organizations.
Tips were provided for both pets and livestock who remain outside.
The main piece of information both Arnold and Schultz gave was that if a person sees an animal in danger and they cannot help that animal, they should call local authorities immediately. That could mean the local 911 dispatcher or other animal groups such as the Humane Society at 606-451-2367.
For pets, the best solution is to bring them inside. If that is not an option, the next best thing is to provide them a shelter, such as a dog house, and to provide plenty of blankets.
Some experts say owners should also add in material such as straw or hay to help insulate a pet, as some forms of bedding may freeze when wet.
Farm animals need access to a barn or a three-sided structure with a roof so they have a way to get out of the wind and winter precipitation.
Pets and other animals alike require extra food during extreme weather, due to consuming more calories than normal to maintain their body temperature. Make sure to provide extra food for your dog and cat, or unlimited access to grain and hay for farmyard animals.
Also, make sure you provide fresh water and check frequently to make sure it hasn’t frozen over. Use containers that are plastic or wooden, because an animal’s tongue can stick to a metal bowl.
Many small animals, such as cats, will seek a warm place to curl up in, and are attracted to warm car motors. The Humane Society volunteers asked that people check their vehicles before starting them up to make sure a pet hasn’t crawled into the engine. Bang loudly on the hood before starting a vehicle.
And speaking of vehicles, cars are not a safe place to keep a pet outside. While we are used to the interiors of cars being warmer when the sun shines in on them, experts warn that a car’s insulation make it a good “refrigerator” as well.
Many people need to winterize their vehicles during winter weather, and that includes adding or topping up antifreeze. However, the chemical is deadly to animals, which might be attracted to it due to its smell and sweet taste. Make sure to clean up any antifreeze spills immediately.
The ASPCA website offers additional tips for taking care of pets in the winter, such as not shaving a dog’s coat down to the skin, and providing extra “cloths” for them if they need to be out, such as coats or booties.
If booties aren’t available or the pet doesn’t tolerate them, use a clean, dry cloth to remove snow and salt from their paws when they are finished going out. Try not to bathe them as often as in warmer months, because even if they are not going to be outside, indoor temperatures may be cold enough to bother them as they dry off.
