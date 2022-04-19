Some might say it’s a barking good time, and a chance to dig your claws into some “paw”some items.
The Somerset-Pulaski Humane Society is holding what it calls Funds for Furbabies, a dinner and auction that aims to raise money to help some of the most vulnerable animals in the community.
It takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 Friday, April 29 at the Somerset Christian School on Grand Central Boulevard.
The dinner is buffet style with dishes donate by local eateries, according to Humane Society president Marguerite Arnold.
There will be live music on hand, as well as both a live and silent auction filled with gifts galore: A signed Rodney McDowell print, a gift certificate for dog grooming, a storage space certificate for three months, a variety of pictures including pet-related pictures, jewelry, home decor items, pet harnesses, pet beds, gift certificates from salons, custom baked cakes, insulated tumblers and more.
“It truly is a huge variety of items,” Arnold said.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for those who love, rescue, foster and adopt animals to meet, mingle and support the Humane Society efforts,” she said.
Tickets will be available at the door for $12, or interested parties can buy them in advance for $10. Advance tickets can be bought through the Humane Society’s website – www.bhumane.org – or can pick them up at the Humane Society building on either Thursday, April 21 or Thursday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The Humane Society Building is located at 179 Chris Way, off of the Ky. 914 bypass.
Arnold said that those who wish to donate an item to be auctioned can still do so. She asked that the person donating can call 606-451-2367, and someone will get back with them about either picking up the item or giving them a time to drop it off at the Humane Society building.
All proceeds will be used to help local animals.
The Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent animal cruelty, educate the public in proper animal care and treatment, and promote the spaying or neutering of animals. Volunteers help foster animals who are without homes, and hold frequent adoption events for those who want to take home their own loving animal.
