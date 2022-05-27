The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is looking for foster homes for loving animals – and those potential fosters can choose how long they want look after their respective dogs and cats.
May is National Pet Foster Care Month, a time to spread the word about the thousands of animals who need homes, whether it be a temporary or permanent arrangement.
Lisa Schultz, a volunteer with the Humane Society (and Commonwealth Journal employee), said the organization has several different programs to help with fostering animals which can be a perfect fit for those who may be concerned about either having to care for an animal long term or those who are afraid to foster an animal because they may get too attached.
The shortest-termed program is something Schultz said was a hoteling program, or one in which someone steps up to take care of an animal for as short as two hours, or as long as 15 days, although Schultz said fosters in that program rarely keep animals the full 15 days.
She said that short commitment to look after a pet comes in handy in cases where there is a long-term foster that would be perfect for the animal, but that person is at work and cannot pick the animal up, or is on vacation or out of town. In some cases, the animal needs to be removed from a terrible situation immediately, and simply looked after for a few hours before they can be picked up.
The second short-term program is called Soft Landings and is reserved for animals which have a loving permanent home, but emergencies have caused the owner to not be able to care for them temporarily.
That could be due to a medical emergency, surgery or car wreck, or might be because they are entering rehab. Or, the family might be preparing to move a long distance away and are traveling back and forth in preparation for that move.
The owner is going to want their pet back when circumstances return to normal, Schultz explained, and therefore the commitment for the foster is for a short time only.
Soft Landings is a maximum 90-day commitment, but fosters may not be required to keep an animal for a full 90 days, Schultz said.
“It’s perfect for teachers,” she said of the program. “It’s only 90 days. If they can get the school administration to allow them to keep, say, a cat in the classroom, they could teach how to properly care for an animal, how to be compassionate to other people who can’t care for their animals right now. The animal could go home with the teacher evenings and weekends, and when the human that animal belonged to got better, the children could see the joy and the gratitude of that person for caring for their animal.”
She also suggested it was good for teachers or college-age students to be involved with over the summer break from school.
A third program may require a commitment that is a bit longer, but it is well suited to those who are age 55 or older.
The Silver Paws for Silver Hearts program is one in which senior humans are paired with senior animals over the age of 7, or animals that are chronically ill.
For example, Schultz talked about one senior dog who, when found, was infested with heart worms.
“Because of his age and the condition of his body when we got him, treatment would have been fatal,” she said. “So, we opted not to treat, but instead to put him in a foster home and let him be loved and cared for, for the rest of his days.”
The Humane Society pays for all veterinary care for the animal, as well as all food, toys and other expenses, for the rest of the animal’s life.
“All the pet parent has to do is provide a loving forever home and make sure they get to vet visits,” Schultz said.
Like with all foster programs, there is an application process where references are checked and suitability is taken into consideration. Schultz said the Humane Society carefully checks potential fosters wanting to help with the Silver Paws program, because they don’t want people who are only looking at it as a way to get a free cat or dog.
“Since its a long-term commitment for us and could potentially be very expensive, we want to make sure they get the best possible care,” she said.
As always, the Humane Society is also looking for those willing to sign up as a long-term foster as well.
“Truly, we have such a need for fosters, because animals get dumped in shelters, they get dumped on the side of the road, and other bad things happen,” she said.
The Humane Society has an immediate need for two “silver hearts waiting for a silver paw” – one each for a dog and a cat, as well as two who are willing to participate in the Soft Landings program – again, one each for a dog and a cat.
Not only would that help out the animals, but it would help fulfill a Humane Society’s goal that might put them in the running for a grant from an organization called Maddie’s Fund.
The local Humane Society is competing for a potential $10,000 grant based on the plan that volunteers put together for increasing ways to help animals in this area.
Schultz said she only has a few more days – until the end of May – to try to find those people. While the Humane Society may not have to complete the plan in its entirety to be eligible for the grant, Schultz said the grant competition is based on how well the organization executes its plan – and completing their goal would go a long way towards showing Maddie’s Fund they are serious about their goals.
Schultz said they are competing with around 250 other organizations for the grant.
For those who may be interested in signing up to be an animal foster, Schultz encouraged them to go to the Humane Society’s website, bhumane.org, and click on the Foster/Adopt menu. There will be a link to a foster application there.
Schultz said that applicants can specify which programs they would like to participate in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.