The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is asking for donations to help a very sick lady get back onto her own four feet.
Betsy the dog was found just over a week ago with problems consistent with being a neglected animal.
The good news, according to Humane Society volunteer Marguerite Arnold, is that with time they expect her to make a full recovery. However, it could take months before she’s free from her parasites.
Arnold said that Betsy was found abandoned in an area of Pulaski County, riddled with fleas and almost no fur.
Arnold and others believe Betsy was dumped in the middle of last week’s heatwave. “In all that brutal heat and humidity, she trotted up the driveway of a house,” Arnold said.
The resident of that house gave her food, water and shelter from the heat before reaching out to Arnold and the Humane Society for help.
When Betsy, who is believed to be around 6 years old, was taken to a local veterinary office, the staff also found that she had heartworm, hookworm and whipworm.
“The poor girl had just about every parasite you could have, which is why we know nobody took care of her,” Arnold said.
“… I really don’t know where (Betsy) came from, but wherever that was, it wasn’t a good place, and I sure would not want her to go back there,” she said.
What’s worse, at this moment, the cause of Betsy’s lack of fur is a bit of a mystery. Arnold said that the vet doesn’t believe it’s caused by mange, because a skin scraping from her found no mites.
However, to be on the safe side, the vet is treating Betsy for the possibility she does have mites and Betsy is being kept in isolation for two weeks to prevent any potential spread of such a disease.
More likely, though, is that her fur was damaged due to the high number of fleas she had, Arnold said. The pup is also being treated for that.
After that, another possibility is that Betsy has some kind of allergy. Should the previous treatments not work at allowing her fur to grow again, they will need to start testing for possible allergic reactions.
On top of all that, Arnold said Betsy’s teeth were worn down almost to the gums – she doesn’t have gum disease or any infections in that area. They are simply worn down, indicating she might have been kept in a cage “excessively,” Arnold said.
“The one good thing about Betsy is that she was at a good weight when she was rescued,” Arnold said.
Plus, the pup seems to be in extremely good spirits. Arnold said that when she got to the vet’s office, “all she wanted to do was kiss them and wiggle her tail.”
Because of the lack of fur, Arnold said she isn’t sure what breed Betsy is. Her belief is that Betsy is a terrier-mix, and hopes that they will be able to tell further when her fur grows back in.
“We have no fear or concern that she won’t recover fully. It’s just going to take time,” Arnold said.
A more pressing, short-term problem for the Humane Society is how to cover all of Betsy’s bills
“The heartworm treatment alone is probably going to be a couple thousand dollars,” Arnold said. “It’s an expensive thing, and it’s so easy to prevent if you just give them a monthly preventative.”
Arnold said that a total vet bill of $2,500 was a “conservative estimate.”
Those who want to donate to help Betsy’s recovery can do so by visiting the organization’s website at www.bhumane.org; by donating through PayPal at info@bhumane.org; or by mailing in a check to P.O. Box 448, Somerset, Ky., 42502.
Once Betsy is beyond the stage of possibly infecting other animals, she has a foster person lined up to look after her, Arnold said. The only issue is that person also has two other dogs.
“As you can imagine, it’s hard to find fosters who don’t already have other animals,” she said.
