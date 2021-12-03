Christmas in Somerset kicked off in a cool new way Thursday night.
After the ceremonial tree lighting on the Fountain Square, much of the substantial crowd on hand for that traditional event migrated over to the Judicial Center plaza, only yards away, to check out the new ice skating rink that will help make the local holiday season more festive all month long.
A project by the 2019 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class, a program of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, "Skating on the Square" officially opened on Wednesday, along with the month of December, but Thursday was its true introduction to the public with everything in place.
"We had a crowd (Thursday) night, and expect that the weekend, Saturday, will be extremely busy because of the (Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas) parade," said Ben Robertson, a member of the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class and project point person. "We're looking forward to that."
For many, ice skating is something new.
"The folks who have done it so far are absolutely loving it," said Robertson. "These are kids who have never skated before, first-time skaters, and even people have skated before are finding the surface easier to skate on than real ice, which makes for a lot more enjoyable skating."
As someone who has skated before, Robertson himself tried out the synthetic "ice" surface, which is really plastic sheets designed to look and react like ice (yet doesn't need to be constantly smoothed out like the real thing) and was very impressed. "For something that's not real ice, it was great."
He added, "Your maintenance is basically limited to brushing off the shavings of the plastic each day. So there's no machinery involved, it's basically just wiping it down and brushing off the shavings, which is minimal."
Crystal Bowers was one of those first-time skaters trying out the rink Thursday night with family members. "It was really fun; my daughter and my niece and I had a really good time," she said. "They really enjoyed it."
For the younger ones, "at first (skating) was a struggle, but then they quickly got the hang of it and had such a blast," added Bowers. "I thought that it was really neat, and I think that downtown is looking so cute. We're glad that there are fun little things to do around town."
In future years — and yes, the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class isn't looking at this as a one-year deal — they'll be able to build onto the rink and make it larger in size; "It pieces together like a jigsaw puzzle," noted Robertson. But the size of the rink has already made an impression on those who have seen it up close.
"The folks who have come along and checked it out have been surprised. It's bigger in life (than it looks in pictures)," said Robertson. "You're going to get 20 comfortably on there; we were told 25 was the max, but for the best experience of it for the kids and adults, 20 is what our limit's going to be."
In the first days of the rink being on the plaza, there were a few bumps in the ice, so to speak, "problems that we didn't really expect, issues with the lights, we didn't have our storage set up," said Robertson. "Now we've got everything in place, so we're good to go."
Another change from the original plans is that the rink, 50-feet-by-30-feet in size, isn't centered between the four lampposts on the plaza, over top of the fountain. Instead, it's slightly off center in the plaza, to the west of the fountain, toward the stage.
"(The rink) needs to be on a perfectly flat, or as close to flat, surface as you can," said Robertson, who noted that the fountain grate created a problematic hump. "Our intent was to put it between the four lights, which would have been perfect. But (the current positioning) is the next best thing.
"We also wanted it to be in a position where the (Christmas) tree was in the background for pictures," he added. "Where it's positioned is perfect, that if you're skating, you can get a beautiful picture of the tree in the background. It's not what we wanted originally, but it's going to work out okay."
Robertson added that the fencing around it with the Christmas Village on the plaza on Saturday, no one will even notice that the rink is off-center.
The rink is open from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. on Fridays, 3-10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
"We would love to have opened it for longer," said Robertson. However, the rink can't be open during the hours that the judicial center is, and those running it have day jobs that occupy their time.
There are community groups helping out, however, that will work the operations each night, and they get a share of the profits in return.
Cost to use it is $5 per adult, $3 per child, and skates can be obtained on site to use and return. Robertson said people have been "delighted" with the affordability and the experience they get for their money.
"You get 30 minutes; now, on a quieter night, we're not going to really hold people to that, but on a busier afternoon, we're going to have to," he said. "But the reality is, 30 minutes is enough (for most users)."
He mentioned that there are also training tools for young skaters, fun objects to hold on to shaped like a penguin or a polar bear or other such things, and there's even a little seat that very young children who can't skate can sit on and be pushed around the ice.
Robertson is hoping for good weather so the ice rink can be open every day in December — the plan is to run through December 31 — and get as many people in the community on the rink as possible.
"So far, the first two nights, the folks who have been on there have absolutely loved the experience," said Robertson. "The price point is perfect. ... It's open and accessible to absolutely everybody in town. That was really our intent."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.