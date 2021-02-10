With the coronavirus pandemic forcing school districts to become more adept at distance learning, it’s somewhat heartening to know that the weather can still throw a wrench into in-person instructional plans.
Pulaski County Schools announced early Wednesday that schools would be closed both Thursday and Friday in anticipation of an ice storm that could drop as much as a half-inch on roads, limbs and power lines. Thursday and Friday will be considered iLearn days for students and staff.
“Snow doesn’t scare me as bad as ice,” Pulaski Superintendent Patrick Richardson said Wednesday afternoon, “so we’re having all district employees be virtual tomorrow and Friday.”
The two independent districts waited until Wednesday afternoon before making their decisions.
Science Hill Independent Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse announced just after 4 p.m. Wednesday that the K-8 school would also be out Thursday and Friday.
“Monday is a holiday,” Dyehouse said, “so our students will be back on Tuesday.”
At 5:30 p.m., Somerset Independent Schools issued a one-call cancelling school for both days with Superintendent Kyle Lively noting that, like Science Hill, the district was already scheduled to be off Monday for President’s Day.
