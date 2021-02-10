Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Some icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Some icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.