When dealing with the threat of ice, it’s important to stop (and stay off the roadways), collaborate (with various agencies in the area), and listen (to helpful tips from safety personnel).
That’s what local emergency workers are preparing to do as a treacherous ice storm prepares to descend upon Pulaski County.
The worst of it appears to be hitting Thursday morning. Haley Stuckey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., said that the overnight period will feature a cold rain, but ice begins to be a problem around “mid-morning” — think 8 a.m. or so. The area looks to get about half an inch of ice, or more in some higher places. Snow and sleet will remain mostly to the north.
Temperatures will get down to about 30 degrees and stay there throughout the day Thursday. The ice problem will start going away Thursday evening, around 8 or 9 p.m., but even on Friday, it’s only expected to warm up to about 38 degrees or so, noted Stuckey.
David Hargis, Somerset Street Department Superintendent, said that he’s viewed about 500 forecasts this week and has a plan in place. He’d much rather be dealing with white fluffy weather than hard and freezing, however.
“I wish it would be 10 inches of snow vs. half an inch of ice,” he said. “We can deal with that much easier. ... We don’t have the equipment to really maneuver in it. It’s still rubber hitting ice and there’s no traction there.”
Dan Price, Deputy Judge-Executive for Pulaski County, is concerned about task facing the county’s fleet of vehicles as well.
“It really is a challenge. Everybody wants to see salt on the ground, but as long as the temperatures stay down, it doesn’t really benefit us,” said Price. “We’ve pre-treated the bridges; that’s where the black ice really forms.”
Both Price and Hargis said their trucks would go out around 10 p.m. to midnight (in the city) or 1 to 2 a.m. (in the county) to start treating roads; both entities have plenty of salt on hand, to let it do as much as it can. Hargis said it should “greatly help with people being able to move around.” The city has about 100 direct miles of road to cover (200 lane miles) that takes about four hours to hit on a complete round; the county’s task is even more daunting, with about 2,300 road miles — that takes about 16 hours to cover, an all-day job.
“We have some new people, so it’s going to be a good training opportunity,” said Price. “Everyone thinks it’s wonderful until they actually get in it. When you’re out at places like Providence or Aderholt and you’re looking 600 feet over a bluff to Lake Cumberland, it gets interesting.”
The state covers about 400 miles of road in Pulaski County. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 crews prepared Tuesday by loading salt, sharpening chainsaws, and preparing equipment for an extended winter weather response.
According to a statement from the Cabinet, during the storm, Kentucky Department of Highways crews will work 12-hour shifts, focusing on keeping high-priority state routes, such as interstates and parkways, passable. Crews then concentrate on heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. With the expected ice and arctic temperatures, Kentuckians should be prepared for several days of snow-covered roads, said KYTC.
COVID-19 issues have posed other unique problems for road crews, noted Price.
“At any one time, the state could say, ‘We have four people quarantined, could you help us here?’ Same with the cities,” said Price. “We’ve got really good contingency plans working for us.”
Price said the big concern is fallen trees and power outages. Hargis said that he’s afraid of “a lot of trees and limbs coming down in the street,” and has a crew ready to tackle that problem.
“That’s a huge issue unfortunate, because when trees fall or limbs fall, it takes electric lines with them,” said Hargis. “Getting in to clean those up, we have to wait on Kentucky Utilities or South Kentucky RECC to start, if that’s the case.”
Aaron Ross, Pulaski County 911 Director, said the county’s Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, would be coordinating activities in the county for roadway clearings, and would be taking complaints of slick roadways.
“As of right now, we’re at a Level 4 activation, at more of a monitoring standpoint,” he said. “We may progress to Level 3, depending on how the winter storm plan works out. Maybe bring a few more people into the EOC, a few more department managers, and bring them in to assist us, making it a joint effort.”
Ross said they’re also looking at dialysis centers and transporting those with emergencies. Those trapped in and in need of food, medicine, dialysis, or any emergency situation like that should call the EOC hotline at 606-451-0810. They can also call the 911 non-emergency number at 606-678-5008.
Ross advised staying in the house and off the roadways as much as possible to prevent accidents. He also said to make sure one has enough supplies on hand — such as food and warm clothing — and for those who lose power, contact the EOC to see about potential warming centers, which are on standby and will be posted online if needed.
In its own efforts, New Life Church in Ferguson, located at 222 Murphy Avenue, will be offering a warming center from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. According to the Facebook post on the church’s page, a warm meal will be served.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has established a snow emergency plan to deploy resources within each county, as needed, to cover routes based on priorities such as high traffic volume and connectivity to hospitals and other critical services. Snow priority maps for each county can be viewed online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov. For real-time traffic information or to keep up with state snowfighters in your county, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 8 updates on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8 or http://facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8.
