In commercial and industrial development circles, they called him the “Quiet Giant.” The imprint he leaves on the community in the wake of his passing is giant-sized indeed.
Local entrepreneur Jerry Shelton Ikerd, Sr., passed away on Friday at age 85 following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by family at the time.
“It’s a tremendous loss to our community,” said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “Jerry was a trend-setter in the business community, and he was someone that everybody really looked up to and admired. He was incredibly well-respected; he certainly had my respect.”
An alum of both the University of Kentucky and University of North Carolina, Ikerd, a North Carolina native, moved to Kentucky to become active with the Ikerd and Bandy Coal Company, with his brothers and Edsel Bandy. Through a combination of land purchases and attractive leases in the 1960s, they began mining coal at Ano in eastern Pulaski County. The company excelled in meeting contractual obligations and treating employees fairly and developed a reputation for integrity in the coal business.
An entrepreneur since childhood, Ikerd also owned and operated a South Kentucky Mack Dealership. He was a former owner of Bank of Mt. Vernon and bought and sold properties all over the country, including beachfront property in Panama. He also owned Whitis Cabinet Design Center for several years.
Recently, Ikerd was instrumental in local land development, working to bring substantial change to the area. Property management company Ikerd Management set to work in recent years on a 20-acre shopping center, called Creekside Development, by channeling Allen Branch through a 650-foot box culvert and filling an undergrowth-clogged ravine on the east side of U.S. 27.
“I was always impressed by his ability and willingness to keep up with an industry that’s constantly evolving,” said fellow local developer Brook Ping. “Jerry loved the art of the deal as much as anyone and he was good at it. When it comes to all things real estate, he was a giant!
“Jerry made a positive impact on this community that will continue for generations,” added Ping.
Ikerd started in business from scratch. His son, Chip, told the Commonwealth Journal in 2018 that his father’s first business venture as a small boy was buying a pack of cigarettes and folder of matches for a quarter. He would sell the cigarettes to young friends for a nickel apiece –– 20 cigarettes in a pack at 5 cents each was $1, quadrupling his 25-cent original investment.
Above all else, Ikerd was known as a Christian and a family man. Despite a hectic work life, Jerry always had the time to take his children and grandchildren fishing, hunting, University of Kentucky ballgames, etc., while teaching them values and life lessons. Ikerd took numerous missionary trips overseas with Macedonia World Baptist Missions.
He was also a naturalist. Pump House Lake is one of his many properties and Ikerd regularly fed flocks of Canadian geese and ducks that call the wildlife sanctuary home.
Clue recalled that in 2018, at that year’s Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Ikerd received “one of our highest awards,” the Entrepreneurial Success Story Award.
“It was an ongoing joke for a long time that when we selected him as the winner that year, we couldn’t believe he’d never been nominated for that award before — he should have been nominated 20 to 30 years before, but better late than never,” said Clue. “That award could have gone to him decades ago. We were glad that we were able to present the award to him. It was one of the highest honors in my years with the Chamber, to present him with that award.”
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Massey Ikerd; children Amy Ikerd Girdler, Lisa Ikerd (and Rick) Halloran and Jerry Shelton “Chip” (and Jamie) Ikerd Jr.; his cherished grandchildren, Cory W. Ikerd, Hunter Halloran, Jace Ikerd Girdler, Rylan Girdler, Ashton Ikerd, Hailey Halloran, Maddy Ikerd and Elliott Ikerd; a brother-in-law, Clark Massey; a sister-in-law, Rita Ikerd; nephews Frank H. (and Charlotte) Ikerd III, Tim (and Cindy) Ikerd, Rick (and Melissa) Ikerd and Tony Massey; nieces Jasie Ikerd (and Louis) Mulloy, Terri Massy (and Rolan) Coomer; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Monday at East Somerset Baptist Chuch, followed by the burial in the Chaney Cemetery in the Ano community.
