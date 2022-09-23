Were one to come to Somerset’s Center for Rural Development Thursday morning, they would maybe assume they’d come across the aftermath of a horrible accident. Firetrucks and a mangled car stood in from of a building, and what looked like a corpse dangled from the center’s roof. But what took place yesterday was not a tragedy, but instead an exhibition of some of the most state-of-the-art technology available to the working people of Pulaski County.
The Imagine the Possibilities Technology Showcase was held Thursday in the Center for world development and housed dozens of exhibits to be enjoyed convention-style by the public for completely free.
Floyd J. Bumgardner Retired School Administrator for Somerset School District, native of Pulaski County helped organize the event and ensured to invite people from all over the Commonwealth including students from area schools.
“We have kids from Pulaski, McCreary, Clinton, Wayne, Lincoln, and Rockcastle here,” said Bumgardner. “I was told this event would be a success if there were 150 people here. Well, just this morning we had anywhere from 300 to 350 people here.”
The Somerset Fire Department’s exhibit showed a group of high school students the use of the hydraulic rescue tools or the “Jaws of Life.” They showed how they used the tools to pry apart metal and move tons of weight with ease.
Following this presentation, the group moved to a demonstration of a dummy being rappelled down the side of the building. This showed how SFD rescues unconscious people in higher floors.
Inside the center, booths showcased gadgets and gizmos that aided Kentucky employees from every sector.
One area was roped off to allow participants as much movement as possible. Bumgardner, when asked his favorite exhibit declined choose one.
“I like them all. They are all really, really, really good and really important,” he said.
However, this roped-off area contained what Bumgardner’s true favorite was—Virtual Reality.
VR is nothing new, but technology has recently been improving by leaps and bounds. The technology that Andrew Clapper and Eric Woolridge showed off in the center yesterday had only been invented three years ago, and it was already out of date.
Clapper gushed about the possibilities of the technology for improving learning.
“If you wanted to study your math on the top of a mountain, you could do that. If you wanted to learn in a coffee shop, but didn’t want to go to one, you can create a coffee shop,” said Clapper. “We are at the very front of the virtual reality revolution.”
Another booth held an entire helicopter. Blue-clad teachers and advisors surrounded it.
“We represent the technical trade that you drive by every day,” said Somerset Community College Associate Dean of Career and Technical Education Chris Hall. “Our core values are to provide our community will the skills to progress.”
Other booths showed bomb-sniffing dogs and ultraviolet drones, 3D printers, and Whitley County FFA’s booth which boasted delicious butterhead lettuce grown in “rock wool”—a possible future alternative to soil.
All in all, the showcase showed the progress that working men and women make every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.