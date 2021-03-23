This photo provided by the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center that shows American soldiers with German prisoners in northern France during WWI on Sept. 26, 1918 is shown attached to a sheet with historical information of the image. The claim in Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano's 2014 book about Sgt. York, that this U.S. Army Signal Corps photo was mislabeled and actually shows Alvin C. York with three German officers he captured, has been disputed by rival researchers. (U.S. Army's signal corps via AP)