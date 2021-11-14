FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, at left in backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road with former Army infantryman Ryan Balch in Kenosha, Wis., in this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo. Before midnight, he used his Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic to shoot three people, killing two. After a roughly two-week trial, a jury will soon deliberate whether Rittenhouse is guilty of charges, including murder, that could send him to prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)