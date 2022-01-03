“I guess they say, if it can happen, it happens in Kentucky.”
In terms of weather, the arrival of 2022 brought a doozy of a one-two punch: tornado sirens and flooding followed by a white winter wonderland. The new year came in like a lion ... one with a polar bear at its side.
But even that isn’t enough to faze those who have spent much time in the Bluegrass State. Just ask meteorologist Ed Ray of the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., who offered the above quote when asked about this weekend’s weirdness.
“When you get a big rain event and severe weather, severe thunderstorms and that all that other kind of stuff, and and then you get snow, I will say it’s not unusual. If anything, the unusual part is having the severe weather this far into wintertime ... but it happens,” said. “It’s something about Kentucky. I can remember times we had tornado watches and tornado warnings going off down south, and we had ice storm, snowstorm warnings. That’s just from the Tennessee state line to the Ohio River.”
Certainly, the devastation caused in western Kentucky by tornadoes earlier in December might have had people on edge when powerful winds made themselves a threat in the early morning hours of the first day of the new year. At around 7 a.m., phones around the county buzzed people awake with a tornado warning that would last about a half hour to 45 minutes, urging people to seek shelter immediately. As Saturday went on, a tornado watch was put in place for most of the day, a looming concern as University of Kentucky fans were watching their Wildcats beat Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl — and hoping their electricity would stay on so they could see the game.
Ultimately, however, while winds were strong, they weren’t all that destructive. Aaron Ross, Pulaski 911/Emergency Management Director, said he hadn’t had any significant wind damage reported to him.
“There were a couple of trees on power lines, telephone poles,” he said. “We had some high winds, but I think we got spared quite a bit.”
Over in Taylor County, a tornado was reported and did some damage; the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team offered their services to help over there, said Ross.
“We were just fortunate not to have a lot of damage so we can help other counties,” he observed.
That doesn’t mean it was a mild Saturday in Pulaski. Around 1,500 people were without power at one point, said Ross; he followed Kentucky Utilities outages, which had groups of people in Somerset and Burnside experiencing power losses.
And then of course, there was flooding. Ross said there were relatively minor roads — “not the arterial county roads” — that were washed out. Todd Road and Epperson Road both saw culverts overwhelmed. “Usual spots” like Coin Road, Gastineau Road, and Mark Welborn Road all saw water on the roadway. Canterbury Road was another trouble spot, Ross noted.
Ray said that Kentucky Mesonet reported that since midnight from noon on January 1, the area saw 2.68 inches of rain. As the rain continued that day, that count was likely even higher, he noted, possibly 4.19 inches for the whole event.
Ross said there were no injuries reported and no high-water rescues necessary throughout Saturday, as well as no impact on emergency services getting to residents.
“On county roads, they were quick to act on any reports they got of any culverts or roadways damaged, to get out and get those repaired,” said Ross. “... I think where the rain pushed north more, that helped out quite a bit.”
Likewise, the Pulaskians who woke up to snow and slush on the ground Monday morning found things relatively safe; Ross said some bridges in the area had frozen, as they are wont to do — Pitman Creek Bridge, North U.S. 27 for example — but as the sun came out, “they should be able to take care of themselves,” he noted.
“The biggest issue we had (Sunday) night, once we got out and about, was the wind, with the rain and the snow on tree limbs” said Ross. “I know RECC has had some outages with the trees falling on power lines (including on Rush Branch Road). I think we only had one report of a tree down in a roadway, and that was on Barnesburg (Road), that was pretty much it.”
Ray said it was likely that the area saw about a half-inch to an inch of snow.
“We were expecting the snowfall rates to be greater than they were,” he said. “If you get your snowfall coming down hard enough, fast enough, it will overcome the warm ground, but what happened was, the rate was not as intense as what we expected. So with the lighter snowfall, that allowed the ground to keep up and keep things melting more, so that it didn’t all get realized as accumulating snow, which is one of the things we were concerned about.”
Ross said that if any citizen has weather-related damage to their home, they should contact his agency on the 911 non-emergency phone number, 606-678-5008. Leave your name and number and someone will contact you.
Still, as of Monday, Ross said he hadn’t received any such reports.
Ray said that Pulaski may still see a little more light snow this week, on Thursday.
“We’ve got a cold front coming through that’s going to give us a reinforcing shot of cold air and another wave of low pressure going through the Tennessee Valley,” he said. “Whenever they’re to the south like that from us, then that’s when it’s favorable for us to have snow in the wintertime.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.