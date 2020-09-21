MONTICELLO, Ky. — Wayne County school board members met in regular session last Thursday night and discussions were held on how students would be brought back into the classroom following their virtual beginning to the new school year. In person instruction will begin Sept. 28 on an alternating day schedule.
The School Board was more at ease with alternating A and B day schedules. The initial plan included options allowing parents and students to make decisions on how they wanted to return to school — on a four-day week or alternating schedule.
Students are still allowed to do all classes virtually – and virtual learning will also continue for in-person students when they are not in school.
Superintendent Wayne Roberts shared with board members the latest information from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department regarding guidance for school districts on instructional methods.
As of Thursday, Wayne County was a county designated in the 'orange' range, that determination made by a seven-day average of active COVID-19 cases. Board members felt better about less students being in each classroom on the alternating schedule due to that classification. Unless something changes, the school board was in favor of keeping the plan in place until Christmas.
The "orange" range means schools should be considering virtual learning, rather than in-person learning.
During the Thursday meeting, the board agreed on an approximate 35.5 million dollar working budget in all funds for the current school year. The general fund totals approximately 22.3 million.
In a release on Friday, Public Relations Officer Linda Jones said, "In-person students will be assigned to attend school on either Red (Monday and Wednesday) or White (Tuesday and Thursday) days and other days will be virtual." Jones further stated, "Parents can expect communication from their child’s teacher regarding assignment by the end of the day on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
"Arrangements will be made for all members of the same household to attend on the same days. Students who chose the full time virtual option will continue with that type of instruction."
