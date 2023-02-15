"It could happen anywhere."
As with most of the nation, Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker has been following the newsmaking events in East Palestine Ohio, following a February 3 train derailment with disastrous environmental consequences.
About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine, located in the northern part of the state near the border with Pennsylvania, as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press. Norfolk Southern said at the time that 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials — defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger “including flammables, combustibles, or environmental risks.”
Vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air last week from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke. Residents in the immediate area there and nearby in Pennsylvania were evacuated beforehand because of health risks from the fumes, according to the Associated Press, which also reported that vinyl chloride is associated with increased risk of liver cancer and other cancers, according to the federal government’s National Cancer Institute.
Water utilities in the surrounding area have taken steps to try to mitigate any potential contamination effects. Contaminants from derailed cars spilled into some waterways and were toxic to fish, but officials have said drinking water in the area has remained protected, according to the Associated Press. Even though residents of the community have been cleared to go home, numerous media outlets have reported on how concerns remain for many about the safety of doing so.
With the Special Response Team (SRT), Baker is in charge of handling these types of situations should they ever come to Pulaski County. And he's all too aware that what happened in Ohio is not something from which the Lake Cumberland area would be immune.
"Regardless of what you do, a disaster of that magnitude is going to be a nightmare for a long time," said Baker. "That's what we try to prepare — the fire departments, ourselves — for something that happens.
"That of course was Norfolk Southern's line," he continued, referencing the train company that operates directly through the middle of Somerset. "The stuff that goes through there comes right through here also.
"It could happen here, it really could," he added. "... Especially with Norfolk Southern's lines going right through town. The types of chemicals that they carry — they carry a lot of dry freight, carry a lot of cars, coal — but there's also a lot of stuff like this that they carry, and it is legal. ... All you can do is prepare and make good contacts with your local, state and federal partners."
Following the Ohio wreck, Baker checked in on the progress of the commodities study currently being finalized for this area. Kentucky Emergency Management, Western Kentucky University (WKU) and SRT recently got together to conduct the study, which had never been done to this point locally.
"Students from WKU came to Somerset and sat for a week at the Ky. 80-U.S. 27 intersection ... probably a year ago," said Baker. "They wrote down the placards off of every semi truck coming through (that) intersection. They also set up a way to monitor the train traffic coming through, in order to determine what chemicals are on train cars coming through.
"They compile this information and turn it over to us as SRT," he continued. "As soon as we get this, we're going to divvy that out to the local emergency planning committee ... that makes long range plans for stuff like this. We also get with all the fire departments that are affected by the rail line. We get the governments of the municipalities, the county. So everybody's got a game plan. You may not know exactly how much of (something) is going to come through, you're not going to know that. But you will know a generalization of the amount of hazardous cargo that's on our roads and on the railroad."
Baker said the plan is to make that information public — "The public has a right to know," he said. "If anybody wants to read it, we'll make it available."
The study serves as a "planning tool," noted Baker. There may be chemicals come along that haven't been accounted for, he said, but the information gives emergency personnel a general picture of what they may be facing.
"Every different chemical has a different MSDS (material safety data sheet), a safety sheet required for any hazardous chemical that's transported, whether rail car or truck or airplane," said Baker. "We can use those. The firefighting is different from one chemical to another. The decontamination is different from one to the other. It's not like you've got a one-thing-fits-all for every chemical. You look at the majority of the stuff that's coming through and try to prepare for that, and then if something else comes up, hopefully that wouldn't happen, but we've got literature that we can (utilize)."
Baker said that the portion of the study relating to semi-trucks is completed but "they had some issues with the train portion and they're having to re-do some things, so it's probably going to be another couple months before that comes out," he noted. "That will give us a good idea of the types of chemicals that are coming through here to try to prepare for (anything that could happen)."
Another tool that Baker has available is a mobile app called AskRail, utilized exclusively by emergency services personnel. It allows Baker to look up a specific train car number on his phone and see what's inside any car on a train.
Baker noted that the app came in handy during a recent train collision with a truck alongside Ky. 2227 by Warner Fertilizer, as tanker cars loaded with alcohol found themselves sitting over spilled fertilizer — fortunately, a kind that was not as flammable as others, preventing a possible major disaster. The app let them know that the tank cars contained alcohol and helped SRT plan for the situation at hand.
Baker acknowledged that there have been numerous public questions about how the situation in Ohio was handled. As to whether or not anything could have been done differently,
"I've talked to some friends who are in the mitigation field, clean-up contractors, and honestly, this clean-up (in Ohio) will probably go on for years," said Baker. "The residents, their concerns that I've seen on TV, I completely understand. They're very legitimate concerns.
"I've heard a lot of discussion on (how) the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is not doing what they should up there," he added, referring to the federal agency that deals with environmental health risks. "And if I was in the people's shoes in that town, I'd probably feel the same way. My dealings with (the EPA), especially on the state level in Kentucky, are (indicative that they are) extremely helpful and extremely safety-minded people.
"I've been doing this for 35 years, I've never heard of somebody blowing holes inside of a train car and burning it off, but that was what had to be done," he continued. "They called in experts (for whom) that's all they do, and that is the best mitigation you can have. Sometimes even the best thing you can do is not good, but you've got to get rid of (the hazard) somehow."
When asked if a situation like the one in Ohio could be prevented, Baker quickly said no. He noted that Norfolk Southern is typically very "safety conscious" when it comes to hazardous cargo.
"You're going to have accidents," he said. "You can go out here and buy a brand-new car and it can be well-maintained, you've got it for two weeks, you blow a tire out on the side of the road and crash into something. My understanding is that an axle went out of one of the train car, (and that's what) caused that. So Norfolk Southern has got a good maintenance record, but when you have a railroad that moves that much freight, this stuff is going to happen, as sad as it is to say."
