The incumbent District 4 magistrate says he wants to continue the work he has been doing within Pulaski County Government, as he is still committed to making sure County Government is transparent and is dedicated to working on improving the county’s roads.
Mark Ranshaw so far has two challengers for his seat in the upcoming primary election: Wesley (Wes) Finley and John “Jack” New.
However, Ranshaw is running for a second term as magistrate because he wants to build upon the work he has already produced.
“I want to continue making sure citizens know how their hard working money they give in the form of taxes is being spent,” Ranshaw said. “It is not only the job of a Magistrate to show up in court and vote on items required by state laws and items brought up by our County Judge, but it is also to study, review, and ask questions about how the money we approved in the form of the budget is being spent.
“I want to continue to be that voice to the citizens of the county.”
When asked how he felt his current term in office has gone, Ranshaw said it was “going great” and that he has loved the job.
“Even in the stressful and rough situations, I always know I love helping the citizens of the county, and when I focus on that everything else does not matter,” he said.
Among his goals as magistrate, he said he wanted to not only make government more transparent but to bring up items that concerned both himself and other county residents.
“I do believe that from the feedback I'm have received from the community that I'm doing a great job with that goal,” he said.
He said he has strived to make himself available to the people and to forward his goal of improving roadways.
“Which, for the most part, our roads are now passable,” he said, “with the great job our road department employees have done to keep up the items I have turned in. At one point at the beginning of my term, I had over 10 pages of items. Today they work off a list that is only three pages. They work very hard to try to make our roads last as long as possible.”
His major concern with the roads is that the county currently has a 100-year blacktop plan. He said he feels that isn’t keeping up with the needs he sees.
“With my district being the largest district, with almost 300 miles of county road and only receiving around 3 miles of blacktop or less in the budget each year, we definitely have a problem that needs addressed. Over the years we have received less money from the state level, so we need to focus on using more of the revenue we generate locally to make sure our roads are safe to drive on, not only for today but for the years ahead.”
Ranshaw hopes to reduce the plan from a 100-year plan to a 30-year plan for his district, which he said would, in turn, help the other districts.
“This takes money, and it most likely takes away from doing special projects, but for the safety of our roads it needs to be done,” he said.
During recent Fiscal Court meetings, Ranshaw could be seen getting into what could be described as heated discussions with other county officials.
He admitted that he could be at odds with those other officials at time, “but when I see government is not working for the people or representing the people correctly I feel that needs to be brought forward and not taken behind closed doors,” he said.
“If that makes me at odds, then that is what it has to be. It’s not easy [to] bring up tough subject matter in court, and I have taken personal attacks and harassment for doing so. It even has made my job of representing the 4th district harder when trying to get things done. I am not there to work for government, I am there to make government work for the people of this county. Government wrongs sometimes need to be addressed.”
He does say, however, that there is a “strong line of communication between magistrates.”
“There's not a time that I can't talk to a Magistrate about something,” he added. “We may not agree on everything, but at least they’re willing to listen to the issues and discuss it. We have come together to work on some pretty big issues and have gotten them done.”
In terms on how he, personally, can get his work done – being a magistrate, a business owner and a volunteer on three different fire departments – Ranshaw credits his wife of 29 years, Cher.
“I want to say that without my wife, I cannot do what I do. She is my rock. There are many nights we don't see each other because I get in late or have to run out to look at roads or on a fire call. She not only is left home taking care of our home but has been there to support me in everything I do.”
In addition to being a member of the White Lily, Mt. Victory and Ferguson fire departments, Ranshaw is a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church, and part of several organizations such as the Morning Rotary Club, the Pulaski County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), and Operation UNITE, and is an ambassador for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
He and his wife have two grown children, Derrick and Maranda.
