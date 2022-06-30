Let freedom ring ... in your ears.
It’s almost that time of year, the Independence Day holiday, and everyone knows what that means — fireworks. Sure, one can buy their own from any of the roadside stands dotting U.S. 27 in the month leading up to July 4, but for others, it’s much more convenient to find a comfortable place to park or sit and watch someone else set off the festive pyrotechnics.
And at least one of the local fireworks shows is planning on being bigger and better than ever in 2022.
VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 269 has teamed with AmVets Post 125, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 38 and the Pulaski Vets Inc. for their largest fireworks event yet planned for this Saturday, July 2, at the post located at 160 VFW Drive off East Ky. 80.
Post Commander Joseph Hoke said the VFW has had a fireworks show every year but have added more partners to offer a bigger show since the City of Somerset no longer hosts one. The post is looking forward to a good turnout after having to contend with the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years.
The post will start serving food, including hotdogs and hamburgers, starting at 7 p.m. Cmdr. Hoke did suggest considering parking when deciding what time to arrive.
The Shopville Stab Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to help ensure the fireworks show comes off smoothly in a safe manner once darkness falls. Cmdr. Hoke worked with local supplier Kaboom Fireworks to offer a true spectacle in the sky.
“What he [the owner] told me was the finale is going to be great,” Hoke said.
In addition to celebrating the country’s independence, the commander added that the event is a way to reach out to the public.
“A lot of people don’t know what the VFW is,” Hoke said.
He added, “Bring your chair, and a cooler because it’s going to be hot.”
The VFW fireworks show is free and open to the public.
Of course, that’s not all. While other popular fireworks shows have come and gone over the years, such as Somerset’s SomerBlast, “Thunder in the Park” at Pulaski County Park, or the annual display from the recently-closed Highway 27 Drive-In, there are still plenty of opportunities to hear things go boom in the night around Pulaski County.
Among those fireworks shows being held this year, courtesy of information compiled by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and other information provided on social media, are:
FRIDAY, JULY 1
Nancy Fire Department
Western Pulaski County opens the holiday weekend with a fish fry from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., per the Nancy Fire Department’s Facebook post. Fireworks begin at dark. Call (606) 636-6464 for more information.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Fireworks Over Lake Cumberland
Each year, Lee’s Ford Marina, located off of West Ky. 80, holds its own fireworks display over the shimmering waters of Lake Cumberland. Fireworks are expected to begin at dark, or around 10 p.m. Call (606) 636-6426 for more information.
City of Eubank Independence Day Celebration
Maybe the biggest celebration of America’s most patriotic holiday takes place each year in the northern Pulaski community of Eubank. Festivities include a holiday parade, which begins at 11 a.m. (line-up starts at 10 a.m. at the old stave mill) and events at the Eubank City Park afterward, including animals, shows, rides, competitions, vendors, music and more. Things get underway Friday night with a beauty pageant. Saturday will include a wild west show, beard and mullet competitions, hot dog eating competition, inflatables for kids, the 109 Proof and Fired Up! bands, and the Liberty Nature Center. Fireworks begin at dark. Event is held by the Eubank Fire Department, Eubank Ruritan Club, and the City of Eubank. For more information, call Kayla at 606-425-0081, or for vendor info, call Amy at 317-379-9576.
Lake Cumberland Speedway Fireworks Celebration
Located at 360 Racetrack Road in Burnside, come enjoy an evening of speedway action, with fireworks beginning at dark. The action begins at 6 p.m.; entry to grandstands is $25 (10 and under free) and pits $40. Call 606-341-1228 for more information.
Fireworks Begin at Dark
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Calvary Baptist Church Fireworks Celebration
Located at 1403 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset, there will be a cookout at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at dark. Call 606-678-8591 for more information.
Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Celebration.Potters Place Church
Fun for all ages includes inflatables, music, and food. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at dark. Call 606-677-9839 for more information.
Life Church Freedom Celebration
Located at 200 Jessie Lane in Somerset. Fireworks begin at dark. Call 606-425-5482 for more information.
