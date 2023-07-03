Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.