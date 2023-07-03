An Indiana man who led Pulaski law enforcement on a high-speed chase has entered a plea deal into federal court on drug charges connected to that chase.
John B. Carico, 56, from Cambridge City, Ind., pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
As part of the deal, the prosecution agrees not to bring additional charges “based upon evidence in its possession at the time of execution of this agreement and arising out of the defendant’s conduct.”
In the plea agreement, Carico admits to throwing a bag out of the window of a vehicle while Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting a traffic stop. The bag was later found and contained 741 grams of meth.
The circumstances that surround the finding of that meth involve Carico and Pulaski resident Gary Voiles, Sr.
Voiles was driving the vehicle on August 21 of last year when PCSO attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Carico was a passenger in that vehicle.
Voiles pulled over in the vehicle and was asked by law enforcement to exit the vehicle. When he did so, Carico slid over into the driver’s seat and drove away.
“As he drove away, the vehicle made contact with one of the officers on the scene,” the plea agreement states. “The defendant then led police on a several-mile pursuit, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.”
The vehicle was originally stopped at the intersection of Ky. 914 and Ky. 1247. When Carico took off, he fled north on Ky. 914, to East 80 where he turned eastbound.
Carico reached the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461, where he drove through cones and entered a gravel part of the construction zone where the intersection was being redone.
He then turned around and began traveling westbound back towards Ky. 914.
Back at Ky. 914, the Somerset Police set up a group of stop-sticks, and when the vehicle hit them it deflated the driver’s front tire and disabled the vehicle.
When deputies eventually stopped the vehicle and searched Carico, they found $1,000 in “prerecorded buy money” on him.
According to reports at the time of the incident, Voiles remained with law enforcement while Carico led the chase, cooperating with their investigation.
Voiles is also charged with Possession of 500 grams or more of meth. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge, and his case is ongoing in federal court.
According to Carico’s plea, he is facing between 10 years and life in prison and a fine up to $10 million. He could also face a supervised release of at least five years after prison.
His sentencing is set for October 6. He remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
