Indictment warrants for a Monticello man led to his wife also being taken into custody over the weekend.
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis responded to Cowan Hull Subdivision Saturday evening to execute two arrest warrants on Cory Neal, 27, of Monticello on drug-related charges. He was found reportedly sitting in the driver's seat of a Ford Ranger that had been painted black. His wife — 50-year-old Rachel C. Neal — was sitting on the passenger's side, according to reports.
The citation states that when Deputy Dennis made contact with Mr. Neal, Mrs. Neal leaned over in the seat as Deputy Coffey was approaching the passenger side. When the deputy asked what she had in her hand, according to the citation, she dropped a white oval tablet labeled iP 115 and reportedly attempted to put her foot over it. The deputy then moved her foot and retrieved the tablet.
During a search of Mr. Neal, according to the citation, the deputy found tablets from his pants pocket – two 10mg and two 7.5mg hydrocodone pills. Neal’s wife reportedly stated she was trying to help her husband; she did not want him getting in trouble.
The combined indictment warrants charged Cory Neal with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (1st offense, methamphetamine), two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (1st offense opiates), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one other charge.
He was additionally charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (1st offense, opiates).
Rachel Neal was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (1st offense, drug unspecified) and obstructing governmental operations. The Neals were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center and bonded out overnight Saturday night.
