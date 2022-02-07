Do you know about the Kentucky Wildlands?
If not, you’ll have the opportunity next month.
The natural beauty of southern and eastern Kentucky — including Pulaski County, a 14,000-square-mile region full of outdoor adventure and unique cultural experiences — is being branded as the Kentucky Wildlands in a push to give this area more national attention. A regional tourism marketing initiative, it was launched by environmental organization Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., with grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration, according to www.explorekywildlands.com.
As part of that, there is an effort to have the Kentucky Wildlands designated as a National Heritage Area. The National Park Service website (www.nps.gov) says that “National Heritage Areas are places where historic, cultural, and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes. Unlike national parks, National Heritage Areas are large lived-in landscapes. Consequently, National Heritage Areas entities collaborate with communities to determine how to make heritage relevant to local interests and needs.”
The National Park Service goes on to explain on the site that public-private partnerships in a National Heritage Area can “help support historic preservation, natural resource conservation, recreation, heritage tourism, and educational projects,” and promote improved quality of life, sustainable economic development, better health and community engagement, and more education about and stewardship of resources.
The region would receive technical assistance and federal funding via the National Park Service (NPS), which would serve as a partner and advisor, leaving decisions in the hands of local leadership. The NPS would not assume ownership of land inside heritage areas or impose land use controls.
Tammie Nazario, Kentucky Wildlands Director and President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, explained that in 2019, Kentucky’s Congressman Hal Rogers and Senator Mitch McConnell passed legislation directing the National Park Service to begin a study to make the Kentucky Wildlands the only National Heritage Area in the state.
“We have been deep in that study with the National Park Service since then,” said Nazario, noting that it kicked off in 2020. The issues associated with COVID-19 slowed things down a little, “and now they’re ready for public comments.”
The designation has made a $207 million impact to the National Coal Heritage Area located in southern West Virginia, said Nazario.
“The economic impact of a National Heritage Area can change the face of eastern Kentucky, really,” she said. “... Our intentions with the rebranding of the area is to bring attention to the fact that southern and eastern Kentucky are tourism destinations. They’ve never been known as a tourism destination before. We have everything. We have the outdoor recreation. We have the culture and heritage. We have everything that you need to become a tourism destination.”
Nazario said that the initiative also hopes to help overcome negative stereotypes associated with Appalachian Kentucky “that have plagued us for many years.”
Since 1984, 55 National Heritage Area designations have been made across the country.
The Kentucky Wildlands has announced a set of three virtual meetings coming up in March where Wildlands officials and the National Park Service will explain about the process and benefits of becoming a National Heritage Area and how the public can help.
The three meetings are at different times of day — one in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one in the evening — to offer options in terms of time frames to help make it more convenient for all types of schedules.
The first is Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m., the next is Tuesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m., and another March 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is requested for each meeting, which will be educational in nature.
“We will provide an update on the Kentucky Wildlands and where we are,” said Nazario. “The National Park Service will also give an educational session on what is a National Heritage Area, what is the process that they’re going through, and then what happens next. It will give the public an opportunity to hear for themselves just how this can benefit them.”
To sign up for one of the online Zoom meetings, locate “National Heritage Area Informational Sessions” by The Kentucky Wetlands on eventbrite.com, or find the link on “The Kentucky Wildlands” Facebook page. One can also call 606-677-6150 to pre-register. Zoom info will be sent out prior to the meeting.
Learn more from the National Park Service side and leave public comments by visiting https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=95649.
To learn more about the Kentucky Wildlands, visit www.explorekywildlands.com.
“A National Heritage Area will benefit all of us,” said Nazario. “It benefits small businesses, it benefits our corporations, it just benefits our region as a whole. Actually it benefits the entire state of Kentucky.”
