Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, are seated together during a luncheon with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Senate Republicans have reached a deal with Democrats over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and say they are ready to vote to take up the bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)