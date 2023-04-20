EUBANK - While on work detail at the Eubank City Park on Thursday, a Pulaski County Detention Center inmate escaped and remains at large.
Christopher Hendrix, of Somerset, was serving four years for the offense of Probation Violation and Failure to Appear. At approximately 12:25 p.m. on April 20, 2023, the work crew supervisor noticed Hendrix was missing and notified the detention center staff of the escape.
Local law enforcement was notified through the Pulaski County 911 Center. Kentucky State Police was also notified.
Hendrix is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 ponds. Hendrix has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 21 years old.
The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating this incident.
