A Somerset Certified Public Accountant (CPA) accused of sexually assaulting two of his clients is not getting support from his liability insurance company.
General Star National Insurance Company has filed suit in federal court, asking that a judge rule it has no obligation to defend Terry Flinchum in a civil lawsuit filed against Flinchum by one of his accusers.
Flinchum, who ran an accounting business out of his White Tail Run home, was indicted on April 7, 2021 for first-degree sexual abuse, based on information from the first victim to come forward.
Flinchim was arrested two days later.
According to General Star, Flinchum filled out a liability insurance renewal application on April 12, three days after he was arrested. In that application, Flinchum answered “no” to questions asking whether he was subject to any criminal penalties related to his business, whether he had any suits filed against his practice or any employees, and whether he knew of any circumstances which may result in a claim being made.
General Star agreed to provide Flinchum and his CPA business with liability insurance based on those answers.
In July of last year, the victim involved in the first sexual assault charge filed a civil suit against Flinchum, in which she also claimed that Flinchum had placed himself between her and the exit before he “touched, groped and kissed her, despite her attempts to free herself,” according to court documents.
She is suing Flinchum for assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
General Star claims that because Flinchum lied on his application, the insurance company should not be forced to defend him against the victim’s civil lawsuit.
The insurance company also claims that as part of its insurance agreement it has a clause stating it can void a policy and refuse to defend a client if the client is charged with a suit involving bodily injury or criminal acts.
Because of the nature of the criminal charges against Flinchum, General Star argues it should not be obligated to defend him in the civil suit.
Flinchim has pleaded not guilty to both criminal cases against him. A jury trial in those criminal cases is set for February 13.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
