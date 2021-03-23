If you weren’t quite done digesting your meal from 2020, you have another year to let it settle. It’s a lot to eat, after all.
Like so many other things, the 2021 edition of the Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club’s International Dinner is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Normally, the community favorite event in which local individuals from cultures all around the globe bring home-cooked food representing their own heritage (or or in some cases, well-practiced culinary talents trying their hand at the cuisine of a particular nation or background) would have been held earlier this month.
In fact, even as fears about the virus were beginning to become prominent in the U.S. and here locally, the dinner pressed ahead, and held a successful 2020 banquet. Lindsay Shrum, Lead on the International Dinner project for the Morning Rotary Club, said that they were “very blessed that we didn’t have any problems” in relation to COVID spread as a result and “had a very good year.”
This year, however, “we decided for the safety of our community and our cooks” not to hold what would have been the 21st International Dinner, said Shrum. “It’s a large event and we didn’t want to try it and not do it justice.”
All the parties normally involved “seemed to very much understand” the decision to cancel, said Shrum.
“Our cooks have been very gracious and wonderful, offering to send us videos to share with groups,” she said. “We really appreciate everybody’s commitment to it and understanding of the situation.”
While organizers may not feel it’s a good time yet to host a giant buffet line, they still need the funds that went along with holding the event.
“We have sent letters out to sponsors, anybody who would be willing to give,” said Shrum. “This is our biggest fundraiser for the club.”
Bringing in donations to replace what would have been made through ticket sales “helps us continue our mission serving the community, both locally and internationally.”
According to the letter sent out from the Rotary Club of Somerset-Pulaski County, funds raised from the event help support international projects including providing viable water, polio eradication efforts, medical supplies, community park equipment, and educational materials. Proceeds are also used to fund and continue support on local projects including building handicap ramps, Young Entrepreneur Academy, Imagination Library, and Boy Scouts to name a few.
“Despite the pandemic we have still been building ramps, are working on a shoe project for the local schools, and finishing up the building of park benches for the community from our collected bottle tops,” reads the letter. “Without your support of this dinner we are unable to continue to support these projects. Our Rotary club is working to continue to make a difference in the community and our world even during the pandemic.
“Although sponsorships will not offer the same table and food options it will provide you with continued support for this community and our world and recognition on our Facebook page,” it added. “We hope that you will consider joining and offering support for our Rotary projects as you have for many years. We appreciate the continued support as well as the recognition that we are good stewards of your donations.”
Forms of Sponsorship include:
• $900 Gold Sponsorship;
• $700 Silver Sponsorship;
• $500 Bronze Sponsorship;
• $300 Friend of Rotary.
The money can be mailed to International Dinner Support, 169 Woodland Drive or P.O. Box 62, Somerset, Ky. 42501. Please include a check or money order for the total amount; do not send cash. For more information about how to donate or sponsor, contact Shrum at lcshrum@campbellsville.com, Christie Adams at cchamp7303@aol.com, Meredith Robertson at meredithrcking@gmail.com, Mete Sergin at mete.sergin@sodexo.com, or Ben Robertson at berobertson@forchtbank.com.
Rest assured, plans are to resume the dinner again in 2022.
“Absolutely,” said Shrum. “Our plan is to do it again next year and celebrate again next year, maybe even bigger than before.”
