On Saturday evening, the world came to Somerset — all in one room.
The 22nd Annual Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club International Dinner took place this weekend at The Center for Rural Development and it proved just as popular as ever, only a few seats short of a complete sell-out, one of the best years ever for the event.
“It was a really great year,” said Meredith Robertson of the Morning Rotary Club — and whose husband Ben annually contributes food representing Scotland.
A total of 34 nations and cultures from around the globe were represented in culinary form. Individuals with a heritage from those countries make familiar homemade dishes offering a taste of their tradition, while in other cases, talented local cooks try on a specific culture’s flavors as a challenge to their considerable skills.
Countries and cultures represented included Argentina, Brazil, Belize, China, Cuba, Denmark, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Indonesia, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kentucky/USA, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Palestine/Jordan, the Philippines, Philippines/American Association, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and Uganda.
Local businesswoman Elsa Brown was on hand to share a taste of her native country of Guatemala.
“I think that it’s a very nice charitable event, and I think that it goes (to help) worthy causes, so I love that,” said Brown. “We’ve participated for many years already, and what we have is some Guatemalan dishes that you’re not going to try in any restaurant here. Our enchiladas are different. They have beets and meat on the inside. They are beautiful, and they taste as nice as they are beautiful.
“This event is wonderful for the community because they can experience different countries,” she added. “They can meet different people from different areas. We’re a very cosmopolitan place and sometimes we don’t even realize it. So I think it’s beautiful to have something like this and to meet all the people from different cultures. I think it helps our state to be more like the melting pot that we are.”
Rotary Club member Mete Sergin, a talented chef himself, helps organize the cooks each year, as well as serving always popular baklava at the Turkey table.
“It is very exciting (to be a part of the event again),” said Sergin. “... The money goes to very good causes, so it’s a highlight. I enjoy participating and making this great food.”
Another local culinary name, Howard Bray, said Sergin contacted him about doing a dish to represent another country — this time, Brazil.
“I did a little bit of research; I’d not cooked any Brazilian food before,” said Bray. “... I like the challenge of it. You always find something that you really like, another flavor or something they use in their cooking that you end up incorporating into your own.”
An exact amount of money raised wasn’t available Monday, but it was expected to be around $30,000 or more. Proceeds are split between local Rotary projects — including their extensive efforts to build ramps to help accessibility for those differently abled — and those being done internationally.
Also at the event, Service over Self awards were given out for contributions individuals have made to this community, representing the values of the Rotary Club. The Club Member award (presented in honor of late Rotary member Glenda Hamilton) was given to Christie Adams and Community Member Award (presented in honor of late Rotary member Lisa Evans) was given to C.J. and Erin Wesley. They turned Upward Basketball into All-Star Basketball and have involved hundreds of children in the program, welcoming kids into a supportive environment for all abilities and ages that teaches key values and life skills.
Current Morning Rotary Club President Tammy Cranfill said that this year’s International Dinner was one of the best the club has ever had.
“It was well-attended; people seemed to enjoy themselves and we heard nothing but good things about it,” she said. “We were more than pleased, and grateful for everyone’s participation.”
