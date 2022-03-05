The Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club's International Dinner was served once again this weekend — and just as tasty as ever.
After taking 2021 off due to COVID-19 concerns, the fundraiser event for the local philanthropic organization returned on Saturday, with 30 different countries and cultures from around the globe represented in food form — everyone from India to Ireland, Pakistan to Portugal, Mexico to Morocco.
Members of the community come together to share the flavors of their homelands — or in some cases, accomplished culinary talents take on the task of trying a certain nation's cuisine — and the Rotary Club uses the money to help fund both local and international projects that serve the benefit of the community.
Morning Rotary Club President Terry Pugh said that the event was a sell-out in 2022, its 21st edition.
"When we opened the doors (Saturday) evening, we had one table left," he said. "We're tickled pink."
He said planning for the event started back in November, when the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was dominating the news, but the club decided to go ahead and schedule the event, and if they couldn't carry it out, so be it. Thankfully, the dinner was held as planned, in a manner more or less the same as in past years.
"We're thrilled to death to be able to do this in what I think is a much safer environment," said Pugh.
The club also paid tribute to two Rotarians who passed away since the last dinner, Glenda Hamilton and Lisa Evans.
"We certainly miss our two colleagues who we lost last year," he said, "but (it means a lot) to be able to come back in this environment and honor those ladies, who were special not only to our club but to so many in our community."
