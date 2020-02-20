If it's true that all the world's a stage, one would think it's surely dinner theatre.
There are countless delicious cuisines around the world, and Saturday, March 7, at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, you can experience many of them for yourself at the Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club's International Dinner.
It's the 20th edition of the fundraising feast, which brings together members of the community with connections to different countries, and two decades in remains one of the highlights of the local social calendar.
"As a Rotarian, but also as a cook and self-professed 'foodie,' I look forward to this event every year," said Morning Rotary Club President Meredith King. "Sampling food from around the world is a thrill, but knowing that is allows our Rotary Club to do so much good in our community and around the world makes it that much more special."
Since it's a milestone occasion, International Dinner coordinator Lindsay Shrum is hoping it will be one to remember.
"We're going to try to recognize all the cooks who have been with us as much as they can, because without them, this wouldn't be possible," said Shrum. "We have some who have been here from the start, and many as far as 18 or 19 years back."
Why do the volunteer cooks keep coming back, year after year? "I think they get the enjoyment of sharing their culture with others, talking through the dinner about their countries and special events and things they have in common. The cooks also have the opportunity to feel like they're back home sometimes and share a piece of that with our community, and that's really empowering."
For most cooks at the dinner, either they've moved to this area directly from their home nation or their family is originally from somewhere else. For others, maybe they've research a culture that isn't already being represented at the dinner and are familiar enough with the food to faithfully create it for Pulaski's palate.
The latter is the case for this year's newest cuisine, that from the Dominican Republic. It's being prepared by Paloma Carmona, who was approached by another cook about participating in this year's dinner, said Shrum. Since there wasn't already Dominican Republic representation, Carmona stepped in to fill that void.
The other new country this year — though it's less "new" than "returning" — is Romania, with food prepared by Monica Ruscitto, who is of Romanian heritage.
"She'd done it for years," said Shrum, who noted that Ruscitto had taken a few years off from the dinner. "She decided to reach back out to us and said, 'Hey, I want to come back.'"
Usually, there are about 32 to 34 countries and cultures represented. Shrum said details are still being finalized, but this year's dinner already has about 30 on board.
Rosemary Bray is also bringing back her popular cupcakes as a dessert. "She's done a wonderful job the last few years; that's been a big hit," said Shrum.
Individual tickets recently went on sale, $75 apiece. Sponsored tables are $565 for a half-table (four seats) and $900 for a whole table (eight seats). That comes with advertising recognition in the program and specialized seating.
As always, the money goes for a good cause, split between the Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club's local projects and international Rotary efforts. "We'll be sharing at the dinner some of the projects we've been working on," said Shrum.
It's a full-family event, and Shrum said there is a special area for kids to keep entertained as well.
Tickets can be purchased from Ben Robertson at Forcht Bank in Somerset or go to the "20th Annual Rotary International Dinner" Facebook page and click on the link for tickets.
Those interested in attending should get tickets quickly — there's a whole world of interest in the event this year.
"We've sold about 35 (of 54) tables at this point," said Shrum. "... Last year was our biggest year for selling tickets. We're hoping to surpass that this year."
