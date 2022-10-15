A whole wide world of fun is once again open to Somerset Community College, which hosts its 16th-annual International Festival this Thursday, October 20, with a theme of “Around the World in a Day.”
Elaine Wilson, SCC’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, noted that that the college limited numbers to COVID-19 last year; the festival was outright cancelled in 2020.
However, she said, this year’s schedule reflects the college’s optimism to bringing the usual guests, students, faculty and staff, and the community at large to enjoy the world again without leaving the city limits.
“This has been just super to be able to just plan more events for us to have, for everybody who wants to come,” said Wilson. “This year, I’m going to have the Science Hill students come for the first time. I’m going apparently to have the Pulaski County Schools students come too, and I haven’t been able to get them for a long time. Of course, the Somerset students will be there too. It’s going to look like what it used to look like when we could get everybody we could in.
“One of the things that our college enjoyed with previous years, there were so many people who gave the college life on those days,” she continued, “because so many were out. It will be good to see that many people who are getting to see the college and getting to see what we can provide. We expect to have all kinds of people.”
Wilson stressed that the community is invited and indeed, heavily involved in the event, which is free to the public, and goes from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m. on the campus of Somerset Community College off of Monticello Street.
“The ceremony begins this year with the practiced voice of Jon Burlew, who will welcome all guests in Meece Auditorium,” said Wilson. “Welcome greetings will feature SCC Board Member, Marshall Todd, and County Judge Executive, Steve Kelley. With flags borrowed annually from the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Somerset, Bagpipers Bart Davidson and Jack Lewis return this year to lead the Parade of Flags that we missed last year. Students from neighboring schools carry the flags on a specified route, to demonstrate how we celebrate the world on this day.”
All-day exhibits will include Peacecraft from Berea, Kentucky, PFLAG, KNECT, and Devin Phelps and the College Navigators, who will feature: “What Country Should I Move to?”
Also new this year will be a demonstration in Meece Hall Auditorium of Pottery and Basic Art Forms, conducted by Seth Hart with the Wayne County Extension Office. This will be followed by Nechalae Williams, who will speak and display her artifacts related to indigenous peoples. SCC faculty member James Taylor will provide karaoke during the lunch period, and this will be followed by his presentation about NGOs, Human Trafficking and Refugee Camps.
Using more spaces this year, Peacecraft will provide an all-day exhibit, plus a presentation about the countries with which they work, to be held in the SCC cafeteria. Following this presentation, SCC faculty member Zhiming Xia will present Chinese writing from his native country. SCC student TongTong Skulsillapakorn will also provide a presentation about her home country of Thailand.
All day in the Community Room, the SCC Cosmetology students will demonstrate their international fashion display.
“Never to be missed, the students creates their own displays that feature hair and makeup designs from various and different countries around the world,” said Wilson.
New to the festival, Betty Carter, aunt of the SCC Multicultural Club President this year Laurie Abbott, will create an Understanding of Appalachia from her knowledge and her books on the subject. Following this presentation, a festival favorite, Jim Embry of Richmond, Ky., returns from his travels across the world as he studies and is involved with Terre Madre concerning sustainability of food. In a new twist this year, Embry will feature some clips of SCC fans in Italy or Spain — or both — from his travels, who will greet festival goers.
Rounding out the day in the community room, a group of students, faculty, and guests will provide a demonstration with dance, narrative, and food emphasizing their home in the Philippines, and the Berea College Middle Eastern Dancers, with their President Valeria Bellido, will entertain all who come with their beautiful Mediterranean dancing.
In Stoner Hall, beginning at 9:45 am in the Little Theatre, the day begins with dual-credit student Michelle M. Mwasumbi.
“(She) told us that she is half Tanzanian and half Congolese, and she really wants you to hear her play her violin and hear her story. Don’t miss this opportunity!,” said Wilson, adding, “An SCC festival favorite is Joan Brannon from Lexington who is a master with African drumming. Joan teaches about drums and drumming, she sings, and she engages audiences to join her with drumming and songs. She is a true crowd favorite.”
There will be a Taekwondo demonstration by the East/West Karate school, thanks to Master Jeff Turner — “This school returns to the delight of all visitors,” said Wilson. “The day will be rounded out with fun activities such as corn-hole competitions, and other activities sponsored by the Student Government Association.”
Wilson was particularly excited about something new to our festival, a Chautauqua speaker associated with Kentucky Humanities. Virgil Covington, Jr. will enact a presentation about William Wells Brown. Online Britannica reports the following about this character: William Wells Brown, an American writer and 19th-century abolitionist born in Kentucky, considered to be the first African-American to publish a novel. He was also the first to have a play and a travel book published. His works include “Nattative of William W. Brown, a Fugitive Slave” in 1847, and “The American Fugitive in Europe,” 1855.
“Some of our people have seen (this presentation) and they’re really excited about it,” said Wilson.
The featured international lunch will include flavors from Brazil, India, and Korea, and prepared by our SCC Culinary Arts students. Wilson noted that they will also have the aid and assistance of the SCC Student Ambassadors.
“Many thanks are due to all the behind the scenes people at the college and beyond who have and will help assure this is the best International Festival ever,” said Wilson. “Please join us ... as we bring the world to you in one day!”
