“We’ve got what we’ve been fighting for for a long time.”
Those were the words of Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks on Thursday after the announcement that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had agreed to put in a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70.
“I just hope and pray that it slows down – I know it won’t stop them – but hope it slows down the wrecks and stops the fatalities,” Hicks said.
The intersection has been known to be dangerous for a long time – since the 60s, according to Hicks, but emotions rose high last week when representatives from the KYTC District 8 and KYTC state level offices held a town hall meeting to explain their most recent plan to the community.
That plan was to install a Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or RCUT.
Eubank residents, however, were very vocal about wanting a traffic light.
It seems that their voices were heard.
“It was a productive meeting,” Hicks said.
On Thursday, Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray announced the plan to put in a signal instead of following through with the RCUT.
Gray stated: “Recently, the Governor asked me to reanalyze the Transportation Cabinet's plan on moving forward. After much consideration about the path forward to address the concerns at this particular crossing, I am acting on my authority as Secretary to authorize a signalized traffic intersection. Traffic signals will provide a familiar and faster way to implement traffic improvements. Advanced warning flashers will also be installed ahead of the signalized intersection to warn drivers of the upcoming stop. We expect to implement the changes in less than three months.
“The option originally proposed by our engineers called for an RCUT, and this solution still has a place in Kentucky to provide innovative, effective safety improvements. As is true for any improvement project, motorists have a role to play behind the wheel to ensure safe roadways, like obeying posted speed limits, driving sober and driving distraction-free."
Hicks said he wanted to thank a number of people for this decision, including Gray and Governor Andy Beshear.
He also thanked Lincoln County PVA David Gambrel for helping Hicks to get in touch with Gray’s office, and he thanked KYTC District 8 Chief District Engineer James Jones.
“I appreciate him very much,” Hicks said.
“I’d also like to thank the state highway department for coming up and going through the aggravation of people hollering at them,” he added.
And, most of all, Hicks thanked the citizens of Eubank.
“I just thank everybody in the community for their patience and willingness to help.”
As pointed out in Gray’s statement, the main signal will be accompanied by flashing warning lights that will tell drivers to “Be prepared to stop.”
Hicks added, “We’re hoping they’ll reduce the speed limit, too. I don’t know that they will. It’s been mentioned, but I don’t know to what extent. … We don’t want to ask for much. We got what we wanted, so we don’t want to be a pain to them.”
Hicks pointed out to drivers that the new signal, when installed, will need some time to get used to.
“Please be careful and pay attention to the light,” he said. “Stay off your cell phone and watch what you’re doing. It’s still a dangerous intersection.”
