MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man was arrested Tuesday evening after reportedly assaulting a woman while intoxicated.
Jonathan Condreay was charged with strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) with minor injury; menacing; criminal mischief 3rd degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offense.
Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies James Barnett and Jacob Vanover responded to a complaint of a "highly intoxicated man who had reportedly hit a stop sign on Ky. 1009 North."
While en route to the accident, they received a second call stating the subject had abandoned his vehicle and struck a woman at a residence on Ky. 1009.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim told deputies that Condreay "pushed her, hit her in the face, pushed a bookshelf on her and started to strangle her."
She alleged that she when ran out of the residence to a neighbor's house, Condreay followed her and chased her through the woods.
Deputy Barnett reported a pump knot above the victim's eye, a scratch on her left elbow and marks on her neck that appeared red from a hand, where she stated she was strangled.
Deputy Barnett made contact with Condreay who allegedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, with an alcoholic odor coming from him and slurred speech. A witness stated that Condreay struck a state highway sign and continued on without stopping before the vehicle ran out of gas.
Condreay was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.