MONTICELLO, Ky. — A call Wednesday morning to the local 911 Communications Center of a two-month old male being unresponsive at a residence on Tennessee Avenue has led to a non-criminal investigation.
Two Monticello Police officers, a Wayne County Deputy and EMS responded. According to reports, CPR was in progress and continued while EMS was in route to the Emergency Room at Wayne County Hospital, but the infant did not survive. Monticello Police is the lead agency and Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks is conducting an investigation into the cause of the infant’s death.
Wednesday afternoon, Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed an investigation into a five-month-old infant being severely injured. Catron stated that “the Sheriffs Department and Social Services are actively investigating the case involving the five-month-old. The investigation started on Friday of last week and is ongoing at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.