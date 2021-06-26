This weekend's Somernites Cruise has been a hit with fans of the Tri-Five Chevy — models from 1955, '56 and '57.
As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, some 750 classic and custom vehicles had registered for the Show and Shine in downtown. Of course, they weren't all Tri-Fives; the Cruise even had a 1939 runabout (boat) in the mix.
Highlighting the June showcase with a star spot on Fountain Square was Iron Man, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air gasser with a straight axle designed for drag racing.
Bubba Mize of Oxford, Mississippi, bought the car four years ago. He joked that Iron Man had gone through three divorces before coming to Mize's collection, which includes a 1937 Chevy Coupe as well as 1955 and 1957 gassers.
"It's got a little bit of a history," Mize said of Iron Man. "It's just a unique car and everybody loves it."
Making its debut at Somernites, Iron Man is well traveled — both for show and on the drag strip. Mize recently had the car at Beech Bend in Bowling Green.
"I love being around people who like old cars," Mize said, adding he has a soft spot for Chevrolets because of how easy it is to modify them. "I can work on them. I started out with Ford when I was real young and realized real quick that if you wanted to drive slow, you drive a Ford. If you want to drive fast, you drive a Chevy."
