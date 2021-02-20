It’s possible to have a competition where everybody wins. Several Somerset and Pulaski emergency and enforcement agencies proved that Thursday.
What started as a small way for Somerset-Pulaski EMS crews to have fun in the snow turned into a snowman building competition between them and the Pulaski County Detention Center, with Pulaski County 911 Center and the Somerset Fire Department stepping in as well.
Major Nancy Whitis of EMS said it all began when some of the EMS crew stepped outside from the ambulance building, located on Hail Knob road, and started making snowmen within sight of the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC).
“I have no clue why they started,” she laughed, but said that crews have built snowmen in the past when there was enough snow to work with.
In the end, they went with one snowman on a stretcher, being assisted by another snowman, complete with IVs and bags of “blood.”
Jailer Anthony McCollum was pulling out from the jail and saw EMS personnel working.
“I take it this is a challenge?” McCollum asked.
Whitis said “yes,” and the challenge began.
The next thing EMS knew, PCDC employees were out working on their own display.
“All through the day the displays got bigger and better,” Whitis said.
“My employees rose to the challenge and had a good spirited competition,” McCollum said.
Once word got to his employees, several of them got to work on making a snowman inside a “jail cell” with a “deputy” guarding him.
A couple of PCDC inmates who are on work detail helped out as well, he said.
McCollum admitted that he himself “did more supervising than participating,” but said the competition was also a good morale boost for both sides.
Then, as the team from the jail was putting on the finishing touches on their snowmen, EMS crews began throwing snowballs at them to try to distract them.
Not that it really mattered who won, in the end.
“I think both teams won, if that makes sense,” McCollum said.
Whitis said she knew that PCDC staff have had a rough few months, losing two deputies very recently.
Donnie Thurman passed away on January 9 due to cancer, and Captain Randy Wiles passed away Feb. 9 due to COVD-19.
Plus, the ongoing COVID pandemic and recent winter weather have been difficult for both agencies.
Both McCollum and Whitis said the snowmen competition was a great way of lifting the spirits of both sides.
Then, Whitis pointed out, others got involved. By nightfall, both the Somerset Fire Department and Pulaski County 911 Center had their own snowmen on display.
Pulaski Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross said that two of his dispatchers, Marissa Lay and Samantha Burdine, heard about the snowmen at PCDC and EMS and decided to get involved, too.
However, Ross said that Lay told him there wasn’t enough good snow for them to make a big snowman, so instead they opted for one that was sitting down doing its dispatching job.
“Marissa grabbed some clothes from her car,” Ross said, and she added a headset and a keyboard.
“She did the best she could,” Ross laughed. “He’s a little short, but oh well.”
He, too, saw the activity as a positive one for his staff.
“It adds a little fun to the day. It’s good to be a kid again for a minute,” he said.
Later that evening, members of the Somerset Fire Department posted a picture of their snow-firefighter on Facebook, saying “We couldn’t let EMS and the Detention Center have all the fun. … Say hello to Frosty the Fireman.”
They used the post as a reminder for residents to take extra precautions while traveling in winter weather and to make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
Whitis, McCollum and Ross all said their departments have run well during the winter storms that caused problems for so many around the county.
Ross said the 911 Center have worked well under the pressure of dealing with the snow and power outages around the county, though the center itself did not suffer any major outages.
Ross, who also leads the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that department has been fully staffed since Tuesday and plans on staying staffed throughout the weekend.
He said the community has stepped up during this weather emergency, as has the Pulaski County Road Department and other departments from both County Government and Somerset City Government.
Although the county has been digging out after two ice storms and a snow storm, Ross said all emergency departments have been working together to keep people safe.
“We’re not in great shape,” Ross said of the roads, “but we’re doing the best we can, and it would have been a lot worse without the cooperation among the departments.”
Whitis said EMS was very grateful for the help from the Somerset Fire Department, other fire departments, County Road Department and 911 Dispatch. “We wouldn’t have gotten to people without that,” she said.
She added that while main roads were clear on Friday, their trucks were having more difficulty navigating on that day than they did earlier in the week, mostly because side roads and driveways were snowed under.
For that reason, Whitis said she was not sorry to see the snowmen melting away.
“We had fun yesterday, but we’re glad it’s going away,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.