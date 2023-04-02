We are now into April which can only mean one thing: Spring is on its way and Easter is April 9. Many of you will be having company for the Easter Celebration and will want the house to be sparkling. Spring brings warm weather and a sense of renewal; and what better way to bring renewal than through a little spring cleaning and preventative maintenance of your home.
What is the priority space to clean this spring? According to the American Cleaning Institute survey results, it’s the kitchen! And for some reason people like to congregate in the kitchen. If the kitchen is on your spring-cleaning list, keep these best practices in mind:
Work from the top down – Look up first and clean stove ranges and cabinet knobs. Work your way down, cleaning door frames, light switches and counters, followed by getting low and cleaning the baseboards and floors.
Don’t skip the appliances – To keep appliances running efficiently, clean your dishwasher filter, under and behind the refrigerator, and the coils and oven. Don’t forget to give the inside of the microwave a scrub as well.
Tackle the food – Move on to the refrigerator and pantry to clean out expired condiments, dusty herbs and spices or spoiled leftovers. Wipe down shelves and pullout refrigerator storage drawers to soak in soapy water and clean.
Reassess placement – Are there appliance you don’t use often? Or are you past your early pandemic baking phase? Consider moving seldom used pieces to a closet or other storage area. Or, if you haven’t used the appliances in a year, consider donating the items to charity or putting them on line to sell.
Cleaning up your house and doing preventative maintenance and repair can be vital for your home and your health. It’s also time to clean up dust, mold, light fixtures and maybe clean a few windows. Remember you don’t have to clean the entire house in one day or week.
Make a plan for what needs to be cleaned in each room. For the bedrooms, this includes washing sheets, dusting, and vacuuming all over. When it comes to the bedrooms, start with washing the bedsheets and flipping and vacuuming the mattress. This helps to remove dust and dust mites that may linger where you sleep. Dust down the curtains and have the bedspreads cleaned.
Make sure to thoroughly dust, vacuum, and mop all over the house including hard-to-reach areas like behind the refrigerator, under the refrigerator, and refrigerator coils. Move the couch and chairs, cushions, clean and dust all around the seating area.
In the bathroom, make sure to clean all surfaces like sinks, tubs, showers and toilets with all-purpose cleaners. The shower curtain needs to be washed. You may also want to use mildew remover and lime scale remover on bathtub and walls. Cleaning the floor should be the last job in the bathrooms.
Now to the outside of the house. Check the gutters and roof drainage system. Make sure drains are clean and sealed. Check to see the flow of water from the roof, to prevent water from reaching foundation walls. Check all drainage systems inside and out. Make sure water can drain as free as possible, and water pressure for your home is optimal. Prepare your lawn for the mowing season. Remove leaves, limbs, and trim shrubs away from around air conditioner and heater units, so there is free flow of air out of the house. Remove all limbs that may be down in your yard. Inspect all fire and carbon monoxide safety alarms and make sure safety equipment like fire extinguishers are placed in the appropriate area and are fully functional. These are just a few tips on beginning spring cleaning.
This is an easy recipe you may want to prepare for that Easter Luncheon.
Baked Broccoli Florets
1 cup broccoli florets
1/2 cup tomato, diced.
1 small red bell pepper, sliced.
2 green onions, sliced into 1 inch pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 whole eggs
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons water
1/4 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup low fat mozzarella cheese, divided.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place broccoli florets, diced tomato, bell pepper and green onions in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Spoon olive oil evenly over vegetables. Roast the vegetables in the oven until crisp-tender, approximately 10 minutes. In a bowl, combine eggs, Dijon mustard, water, milk, salt, black pepper and Italian seasoning. Whisk mixture until frothy. Stir in a 3/4 cup of shredded low fat mozzarella cheese. Pour the egg mixture over the roasted vegetables. Stir gently with a fork to combine. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of mozzarella cheese over the top. Return to oven and bake 20-25 minutes or until set and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
