There’s no doubt the election season is about to heat up, and among those announcing plans to run for office is one of the first to say he’s running for 4 District Magistrate – Republican John “Jack” New.
New might be a familiar face for many around Pulaski, but not in the area of politics. New is a long-time driver for UPS, having delivered packages for them fo 38 years.
On top of that job, New has been working on the family farm, located in the Barnesburg area, since his high school days. Between the two professions, he hasn’t had much time for other activities. However, with his plan to retire from UPS in 2023, he feels the time is right to start working on a possible political path.
“I’ve had an interest in politics for a long time,” New said. “Three years ago, I wanted to run for 4th District magistrate, but I couldn’t commit myself to do what I wanted to do for this position.
“...Now that I know that I’m going to set UPS aside, that gives me the time,” he said.
As a boy, New said he went to Shopville for his elementary and junior high education, then went to Pulaski County High School. He played basketball for a couple of years, but after his sophomore year he said he decided that his time would be better served working on the dairy farm run by his parents, Carlos and JoAnn New – not to mention there was more money in that for him.
The farm had a milking operation for 31 years, but it has since switched to beef cattle, he said.
He graduated PCHS in 1983 and enrolled for one semester at Somerset Community College.
However, that December he was offered a job with UPS, and he decided to take that rather than to continue with his education.
He said he has enjoyed working for the delivery company.
He said he feels that his job with UPS – and all the people he’s met while doing it – will help him greatly if he is elected to the magistrate’s position.
“My greatest asset for the 4th District will be my willingness and ability to communicate with Pulaski Fiscal Court and the people to achieve what’s best for all,” he said.
He also said as a delivery driver he’s heard from a lot of people about what they want in a magistrate.
What he hears from the voters, he said, is that they want their rights-of-way mowed and their roads maintained. He feels his farming background can help with that, since he understands how to operate just about any piece of large equipment.
He said he’d also like to see a specific type of improvement for areas with narrow roads – passing areas.
“COVID’s changed everything,” he said. “I’ve delivered to people I’ve never delivered to before, and now they know I can bring stuff to the house, man, they like it. So, you’ve got the post office, UPS, FedEx – we’re all out there on those roads now, and being able to pass, that would be a great asset.”
He wants to look at adding pull-off areas or passing cutoffs in places where it’s physically possible, because he said he knows it would be expensive to try to widen roads all the way.
“For buses and delivery vehicles, I would like to see tree limbs trimmed back,” he added.
The 4th District, New points out, has the most Occupational Tax and most industry within it, and he said likes seeing the new businesses and factories going in, especially around the East Ky. 80/Ky. 461 intersection.
“The new interchange at 461 and 80 is the gateway to Pulaski County,” he said. “SPEDA [the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority] is doing a great job with promoting and developing many sites in this area. I would like to take part in the growth of this area.”
Along with that, New said the safety of that area is on his mind as well, especially when it comes to fire protection.
“I want to say I have the greatest respect and gratitude for our men and women of our fire departments. I want the county to give them what they need to protect us. … I would like to look at building another fire department in the area between Barnesburg and the new 461 and 80 development. For Pulaski County, this would be a great asset for the factories and home owners on fire protection and insurance premiums.”
New stressed that he doesn’t want to close any of the other fire departments. He simply wants to see an extra one added.
New is a member of the New Enterprise Baptist Church. He is married and has three daughters, a son and daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.